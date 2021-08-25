Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caleres, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   US1295001044

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Caleres : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

08/25/2021 | 04:26pm EDT
Caleres (NYSE: CAL, caleres.com) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

This dividend will be the 394th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 719 M - -
Net income 2022 73,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 954 M 954 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 650
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,93 $
Average target price 30,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALERES, INC.59.30%954
ABC-MART,INC.3.14%4 456
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.102.72%2 596
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.110.72%1 175
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.105.87%1 143
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-4.76%885