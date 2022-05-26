Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caleres, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   US1295001044

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
27.56 USD   +1.36%
04:31pCaleres Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/25Nordstrom, Caleres rise; Mr. Cooper, Raymond James fall
AQ
05/25Vionic Introduces Athletic Recovery Sandals Featuring Dual Density Cushioning for Three-Zone Comfort experience
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caleres Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

05/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on June 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2022.

This dividend will be the 397th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CALERES, INC.
04:31pCaleres Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/25Nordstrom, Caleres rise; Mr. Cooper, Raymond James fall
AQ
05/25Vionic Introduces Athletic Recovery Sandals Featuring Dual Density Cushioning for Three..
PR
05/25Caleres Fiscal Q1 Results Gain; Raises Guidance -- Stock Jumps in Midday Trading Wednes..
MT
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Caleres, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 24, 2022
CI
05/24CALERES : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
05/24Caleres Fiscal Q1 Results Gain; Raises Guidance -- Stock Jumps After-Hours
MT
05/24CALERES INC. : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/24Earnings Flash (CAL) CALERES Posts Q1 EPS $1.32, vs. Street Est of $0.83
MT
05/24Caleres Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALERES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 922 M - -
Net income 2023 152 M - -
Net Debt 2023 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,18x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 1 032 M 1 032 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,19 $
Average target price 36,33 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALERES, INC.19.89%1 032
ABC-MART,INC.5.68%3 380
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-39.98%2 196
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.4.64%1 075
CCC S.A.-55.64%595
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-45.31%514