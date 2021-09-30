Caleres : Diane Sullivan Named One of the 50 Most Powerful Women by WWD

Diane Sullivan Named One of the 50 Most Powerful Women by WWD

ST. LOUIS, September 30, 2021 - Caleres (NYSE: CAL) announced that Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer was recently named one of the 50 Most Powerful Women by Women's Wear Daily and Footwear News. This inaugural list celebrates the achievement of female leadership globally. From fashion to beauty to footwear, this list encompasses women in power who are creating and driving change across industries, while also addressing the numerous challenges facing all women in a post-pandemic world.

"I am honored to be recognized among this group of successful and powerful women," said Sullivan. "May we all continue to learn from and further each other's achievements to empower and create opportunities for the next generation of female leaders - globally."

To see Diane's profile and the profiles of the other female leaders on the list please click here.

# # #

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the more than 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today's consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.