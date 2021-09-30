Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caleres, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   US1295001044

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caleres : Diane Sullivan Named One of the 50 Most Powerful Women by WWD

09/30/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Diane Sullivan Named One of the 50 Most Powerful Women by WWD

ST. LOUIS, September 30, 2021 - Caleres (NYSE: CAL) announced that Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer was recently named one of the 50 Most Powerful Women by Women's Wear Daily and Footwear News. This inaugural list celebrates the achievement of female leadership globally. From fashion to beauty to footwear, this list encompasses women in power who are creating and driving change across industries, while also addressing the numerous challenges facing all women in a post-pandemic world.

"I am honored to be recognized among this group of successful and powerful women," said Sullivan. "May we all continue to learn from and further each other's achievements to empower and create opportunities for the next generation of female leaders - globally."

To see Diane's profile and the profiles of the other female leaders on the list please click here.

# # #

About Caleres
Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the more than 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today's consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

Disclaimer

Caleres Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 21:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALERES, INC.
05:42pCALERES : Diane Sullivan Named One of the 50 Most Powerful Women by WWD
PU
09/29INSIDER SELL : Caleres
MT
09/24CALERES : David Law Named Senior Vice President – General Manager of Allen Edmonds
PU
09/23CALERES : to Participate in Shareholder Equity Conference on September 27
BU
09/13CALERES : Sam Edelman Debuts Kids FW21 Collection
BU
09/09CALERES : Allen Edmonds Teams Up with the PGA Of America to become ‘The Official Dre..
BU
09/09CALERES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07CALERES : Armando Cabral, Model and Luxury Footwear Designer, Is Featured in the First Ins..
BU
09/07CALERES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERA..
AQ
09/07Tranche Update on Caleres, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 5, 2019.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALERES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 720 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,39x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 939 M 939 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 650
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,53 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALERES, INC.56.74%939
ABC-MART,INC.10.28%4 634
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.123.32%2 859
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.97.25%1 102
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.79.22%991
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-3.03%853