Caleres Named a Top 20 Finalist for 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards

2022 Awards Recognize Exemplary Board Practices Related to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) announced today that its Board of Directors is one of 20 that have been named as finalists for the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards. The awards recognize boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices.

The 10-member Caleres Board of Directors is 60 percent women and 20 percent racially/ethnically diverse. “Our Board make-up did not happen by accident. It is the result of a concerted effort to ensure that it reflects the consumers we serve. The expertise and experience of our diverse Board make us a stronger, more strategic company,” said Diane Sullivan, chairman and CEO of Caleres. “We’re honored to be recognized as a finalist in the NACD Awards.”

“Caleres has worked to achieve great strides in creating an equitable boardroom,” said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. “NACD is proud to honor Caleres for advancing DE&I in their boardroom and throughout their organization.”

Winners will be announced at the NACD DE&I Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

For more information on NACD’s commitment to the advancement of DE&I at the board level, and for further insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, visit the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance™ and the NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Resource Center.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005989/en/