Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caleres, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   US1295001044

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
26.29 USD   -3.81%
05:37pCaleres Named a Top 20 Finalist for 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards
BU
11/14Insider Sell: Caleres
MT
11/08Caleres to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 22
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caleres Named a Top 20 Finalist for 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards

11/16/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Awards Recognize Exemplary Board Practices Related to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) announced today that its Board of Directors is one of 20 that have been named as finalists for the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards. The awards recognize boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices.

The 10-member Caleres Board of Directors is 60 percent women and 20 percent racially/ethnically diverse. “Our Board make-up did not happen by accident. It is the result of a concerted effort to ensure that it reflects the consumers we serve. The expertise and experience of our diverse Board make us a stronger, more strategic company,” said Diane Sullivan, chairman and CEO of Caleres. “We’re honored to be recognized as a finalist in the NACD Awards.”

“Caleres has worked to achieve great strides in creating an equitable boardroom,” said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. “NACD is proud to honor Caleres for advancing DE&I in their boardroom and throughout their organization.”

Winners will be announced at the NACD DE&I Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

For more information on NACD’s commitment to the advancement of DE&I at the board level, and for further insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, visit the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance™ and the NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Resource Center.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CALERES, INC.
05:37pCaleres Named a Top 20 Finalist for 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards
BU
11/14Insider Sell: Caleres
MT
11/08Caleres to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 22
BU
11/04Insider Sell: Caleres
MT
11/02Insider Sell: Caleres
MT
10/25Earnings reports bonanza
MS
10/25Piper Sandler Starts Caleres at Neutral With $28 Price Target
MT
10/25Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon..
MS
10/13Five Caleres Brands Awarded on Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2023 List
BU
10/11Famous Footwear Gets Over 20,000 Foster Kids Back to School on the Right Foot
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALERES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 932 M - -
Net income 2023 154 M - -
Net Debt 2023 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,32x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 997 M 997 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 27,33 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Jack P. Calandra Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALERES, INC.17.15%997
ABC-MART,INC.38.54%4 048
METRO BRANDS LIMITED77.03%2 614
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-49.18%1 864
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.7.95%985
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-30.82%622