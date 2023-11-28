Caleres announced that Erica Mackoul has joined the company as senior vice president of international. In this role, Mackoul and her team will partner with Caleres brand portfolio leadership to target and drive strategic growth initiatives globally, with a specific focus on Caleres? four lead brands - Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic.

Mackoul will report to Caleres president and CEO Jay Schmidt. Mackoul brings to Caleres more than 15 years of experience in product strategy and development, buying, sales and merchandising. Most recently, she was vice president of global merchandising at Cole Haan where she was responsible for the product assortment in 500 stores in 92 countries as well as oversight of 14 product categories and led the onboarding of 50 international partners.

In her nearly 10 years at Cole Haan, she held positions of increasing responsibility supporting and growing its international footprint. Prior to Cole Haan, Mackoul worked in merchant and sales positions at Ralph Lauren/Club Monaco.