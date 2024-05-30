Achieved $0.88 in earnings per share, exceeding expectations Generated record first quarter consolidated gross margin of 47 percent Reiterates fiscal 2024 outlook of net sales flat to up 2 percent and earnings per share of $4.30 to $4.60

Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a market-leading portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today reported financial results for first quarter 2024 and reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2024.

“Caleres began 2024 in strong fashion, achieving earnings per share ahead of expectations, generating record first quarter consolidated gross margin, and making significant progress on our key strategic initiatives, all while investing for the long-term,” said Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer. “While the consumer demand environment remained challenging, we achieved growth in sales and profitability from our Lead Brands and strong margin performance across the Brand Portfolio. Notably, the segment delivered more than half of the company’s operating earnings during the quarter, with a 13 percent operating margin, and is once again expected to lead the financial performance of Caleres this year. At the same time, Famous Footwear maintained total year-over-year sales levels and generated solid gross margins, with sales and market share up significantly in the strategically important Kids category.”

“Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to deliver earnings per share in line with our guidance range in 2024,” said Schmidt. “Longer-term, we believe we are exceptionally well positioned to execute our clear and actionable strategic plan, invest to fuel our growth initiatives, and drive sustained value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2024 Results

(13-weeks ended May 4, 2024, compared to 13-weeks ended April 29, 2023)

Net sales were $659.2 million, down 0.5 percent from the first quarter of 2023; Famous Footwear segment net sales increased 0.1 percent, with comparable sales down 2.3 percent Brand Portfolio segment net sales declined 2.6 percent Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 69 percent of total net sales

Gross profit was $309.1 million, while gross margin was 46.9 percent, up 120 basis points versus last year; Famous Footwear segment gross margin of 46.1 percent, up 50 basis points versus last year Brand Portfolio segment gross margin of 46.6 percent, up 240 basis points versus last year

SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 40.4 percent, reflecting planned investment in marketing at certain Lead Brands, international expansion and the implementation of the integrated SAP platform;

Net earnings of $30.9 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.88, compared to net earnings of $34.7 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.97 in the first quarter 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $57.4 million, or 8.7 percent of sales;

Inventory was down 5.2 percent from the first quarter 2023, due to strategic inventory management – primarily in the Brand Portfolio segment; and

Borrowings under the asset-based revolving credit facility were $191.0 million at the end of the period, down about $100 million from the first quarter of 2023.

Capital Allocation Update

During the quarter, Caleres continued to invest in value-driving growth opportunities while at the same time returning cash to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. More specifically, the company repurchased 416,000 shares of common stock, for $15.1 million and an average price of $36.23 per share. It also returned $2.4 million to shareholders through quarterly dividend payments.

In the near term, the company expects to continue to focus on reducing debt and still expects borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility will be less than $100 million by 2026. Caleres will continue to consider business performance and market conditions as it evaluates all opportunities for free cash flow as the year progresses.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook:

Caleres is reiterating its fiscal 2024 financial outlook and as previously noted, its fiscal 2024 is a 52-week year and compares to a 53-week year in fiscal 2023. Specifically, the company still expects consolidated net sales to be flat to up 2 percent, compared to 2023, and earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $4.30 to $4.60.

In addition, for fiscal 2024, the company still expects:

Consolidated operating margin of 7.3 percent to 7.5 percent;

Effective tax rate of about 24 percent; and

Capital expenditures of $60 million to $70 million.

For second quarter 2024 the company expects:

Consolidated net sales to be up 3 percent to 4 percent. This includes an estimated $20 to $25 million benefit in Famous Footwear as a result of the calendar shift of an important back-to-school week into second quarter 2024 from third quarter 2023; and

Earnings per diluted share of $1.20 to $1.25.

Investor Conference Call

Definitions

All references in this press release, outside of the condensed consolidated financial statements that follow, unless otherwise noted, related to net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders, are presented as net earnings and earnings per diluted share, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Metrics

In this press release, the company’s financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures and metrics. In particular, the company provides earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, and the debt to EBITDA leverage ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial metric. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes this non-GAAP financial measure and metric help identify underlying trends in the company’s business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the company’s core operating results. This measure and metric should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and expectations regarding the company’s future performance and the performance of its brands. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include (i) changing consumer demands, which may be influenced by general economic conditions and other factors; (ii) inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions (iii) rapidly changing consumer preferences and purchasing patterns and fashion trends; (iv) supplier concentration, customer concentration and increased consolidation in the retail industry; (v) intense competition within the footwear industry; (vi) foreign currency fluctuations; (vii) political and economic conditions or other threats to the continued and uninterrupted flow of inventory from China and other countries, where the company relies heavily on third-party manufacturing facilities for a significant amount of its inventory; (viii) cybersecurity threats or other major disruption to the company’s information technology systems; (ix) the ability to accurately forecast sales and manage inventory levels; (x) a disruption in the company’s distribution centers; (xi) the ability to recruit and retain senior management and other key associates; (xii) the ability to secure/exit leases on favorable terms; (xiii) the ability to maintain relationships with current suppliers; (xiv) transitional challenges with acquisitions and divestitures; (xiv) changes to tax laws, policies and treaties; (xvi) our commitments and shareholder expectations related to environmental, social and governance considerations; (xvii) compliance with applicable laws and standards with respect to labor, trade and product safety issues; and (xvii) the ability to attract, retain, and maintain good relationships with licensors and protect our intellectual property rights. The company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission contain detailed information relating to such factors, including, without limitation, the information under the caption Risk Factors in Item 1A of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 3, 2024, which information is incorporated by reference herein and updated by the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company does not undertake any obligation or plan to update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change.

SCHEDULE 1 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended ($ thousands, except per share data) May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Net sales $ 659,198 $ 662,734 Cost of goods sold 350,103 360,052 Gross profit 309,095 302,682 Selling and administrative expenses 266,337 253,095 Operating earnings 42,758 49,587 Interest expense, net (3,778 ) (5,623 ) Other income, net 992 1,492 Earnings before income taxes 39,972 45,456 Income tax provision (9,174 ) (10,664 ) Net earnings 30,798 34,792 Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (141 ) 65 Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 30,939 $ 34,727 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.88 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.88 $ 0.97

SCHEDULE 2 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) ($ thousands) May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,709 $ 36,151 Receivables, net 164,865 148,068 Inventories, net 530,570 559,467 Property and equipment, held for sale 16,777 16,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,415 60,417 Total current assets 805,336 820,880 Lease right-of-use assets 565,822 513,817 Property and equipment, net 168,154 157,730 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 200,551 212,353 Other assets 121,247 113,303 Total assets $ 1,861,110 $ 1,818,083 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Borrowings under revolving credit agreement $ 191,000 $ 291,500 Trade accounts payable 267,388 261,753 Lease obligations 120,872 136,297 Other accrued expenses 185,105 189,727 Total current liabilities 764,365 879,277 Noncurrent lease obligations 482,163 437,171 Other liabilities 37,553 49,754 Total other liabilities 519,716 486,925 Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders’ equity 570,304 446,317 Noncontrolling interests 6,725 5,564 Total equity 577,029 451,881 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,861,110 $ 1,818,083

SCHEDULE 3 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended ($ thousands) May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,074 $ 37,497 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (9,802 ) (5,750 ) Capitalized software (524 ) (798 ) Net cash used for investing activities (10,326 ) (6,548 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 118,500 126,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (109,500 ) (142,000 ) Dividends paid (2,442 ) (2,482 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (15,070 ) — Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net (7,847 ) (10,006 ) Net cash used for financing activities (16,359 ) (28,488 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (38 ) (10 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,351 2,451 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,358 33,700 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,709 $ 36,151

SCHEDULE 4 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated May 4, April 29, May 4, April 29, May 4, April 29, May 4, April 29, ($ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 349,553 $ 349,158 $ 317,211 $ 325,516 $ (7,566 ) $ (11,940 ) $ 659,198 $ 662,734 Gross profit 161,005 159,133 147,812 143,858 278 (309 ) 309,095 302,682 Gross margin 46.1 % 45.6 % 46.6 % 44.2 % (3.7 )% 2.6 % 46.9 % 45.7 % Operating earnings (loss) 16,855 17,056 41,425 42,669 (15,522 ) (10,138 ) 42,758 49,587 Operating margin 4.8 % 4.9 % 13.1 % 13.1 % n/m % n/m % 6.5 % 7.5 % Comparable sales % (on a 13-week basis) (2.3 )% (8.5 )% 0.1 % 9.4 % — % — % — % — % Number of stores 855 866 99 93 — — 954 959

n/m – Not meaningful

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 ($ thousands, except per share data) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Net earnings $ 30,798 $ 34,792 Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests 141 (65 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. 30,939 34,727 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (1,208 ) (1,478 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 29,731 $ 33,249 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 33,793 34,407 Dilutive effect of share-based awards 106 — Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 33,899 34,407 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.88 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.88 $ 0.97

SCHEDULE 6 CALERES, INC. CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND DEBT/EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO (NON-GAAP METRICS) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended ($ thousands) May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 30,939 $ 34,727 Income tax provision 9,174 10,664 Interest expense, net 3,778 5,623 Depreciation and amortization (1) 13,490 12,714 EBITDA $ 57,381 $ 63,728 EBITDA margin 8.7 % 9.6 %

(Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended ($ thousands) May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 167,603 $ 165,960 Income tax provision 8,000 26,670 Interest expense, net 17,498 17,588 Depreciation and amortization (1) 54,056 49,368 EBITDA $ 247,157 $ 259,586 EBITDA margin 8.8 % 9.0 % (Unaudited) ($ thousands) May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement (2) $ 191,000 $ 291,500 EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 247,157 259,586 Debt/EBITDA 0.8 1.1

__________________________________ (1) Includes depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and intangible assets. (2) Total availability under the revolving credit agreement was $299.6 million and $197.9 million as of May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023, respectively. Total liquidity, which includes cash and cash equivalents and availability under the revolving credit agreement, was $330.3 million and $234.0 million for the respective periods.

