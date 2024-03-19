Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a market-leading portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 and provided guidance for fiscal 2024.

Caleres Brand Portfolio Lead Brands -- Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, and Vionic.(Graphic: Business Wire)

“The Caleres team delivered another strong operational performance in the fourth quarter, culminating in a third consecutive year of adjusted earnings per share in excess of our $4.00 baseline and underscoring the durability of our earnings power,” said Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer. “Our fourth quarter results were led by our Brand Portfolio, which achieved a record-setting performance across key financial metrics. Complementing that strong result, Famous Footwear leaned into its competitive advantages to expand market share, particularly in Kids, which has outpaced the total business for 12 straight quarters.”

Specifically, during the quarter, the Brand Portfolio capitalized on ongoing strength in its Lead Brands to power a 4.5-percent increase in year-over-year net sales and a 660-basis-point improvement in gross margin. The Brand Portfolio segment also delivered its best-ever annual adjusted operating earnings, which topped $148 million and was accompanied by an 11.7-percent adjusted return on sales. Notably, the segment led the financial performance of the company. At the same time, Famous Footwear navigated a competitive market environment, capitalizing on pockets of holiday demand and delivering positive sales trends in its Kids business. For the full year, Famous gained share in shoe chains in the important Family Channel and achieved record annual sales in the Kids category while generating robust levels of cash flow.

“I am proud of the Caleres team and the tremendous progress we have made across a wide range of strategic objectives,” said Schmidt. “The transformation in earnings power that we have achieved in recent years – combined with our value-driving organizational structure, powerful brands, and best-in-class capabilities – positions us exceptionally well for growth in 2024 and beyond. Our Brand Portfolio – powered by our Lead Brands – has tremendous growth potential, and Famous is poised to strengthen its position as the No. 1 footwear destination for the Millennial family. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to execute on our growth strategy, deliver on our long-term financial targets, and create sustained value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(14-weeks ended February 3, 2024, compared to 13-weeks ended January 28, 2023)

  • Net sales were $697.1 million, up 0.1 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022;
    • Famous Footwear segment net sales declined 1.5 percent, with comparable sales down 5.9 percent on a 13-week basis
    • Brand Portfolio segment net sales increased 4.5 percent
    • Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 74 percent of total net sales
  • Gross profit was $305.7 million, while gross margin was 43.9 percent;
    • Famous Footwear segment gross margin of 42.9 percent
    • Brand Portfolio segment gross margin of 42.6 percent
  • SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 39.1 percent;
  • Net earnings of $55.8 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.57, compared to net earnings of $40.8 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.13 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Earnings per diluted share of $1.57 include:
    • Deferred tax valuation allowance releases of $0.76 per diluted share; and
    • Expense reduction initiatives of ($0.05) per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net earnings of $30.8 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.86, compared to adjusted net earnings of $23.4 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.65 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

(53-weeks ended February 3, 2024, compared to 52-weeks ended January 28, 2023)

  • Net sales were $2.82 billion, down 5.1 percent from fiscal 2022;
    • Famous Footwear segment net sales declined 5.6 percent, with comparable sales down 6.3 percent on a 52-week basis
    • Brand Portfolio segment net sales declined 3.9 percent
    • Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 72 percent of total net sales
  • Gross profit was $1.26 billion, while gross margin was 44.8 percent;
    • Famous Footwear segment gross margin of 44.7 percent
    • Brand Portfolio segment gross margin of 43.0 percent
  • SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 37.7 percent;
  • Net earnings of $171.4 million, or earnings per diluted share of $4.80, compared to net earnings of $181.7 million, or earnings per diluted share of $4.92 in fiscal 2022. Earnings of $4.80 per diluted share include:
    • Deferred tax valuation allowance releases of $0.75 per diluted share; and
    • Expense reduction initiatives of ($0.13) per diluted share
  • Adjusted net earnings of $149.3 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.18, compared to adjusted net earnings of $167.1 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.52 in fiscal 2022;
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $253.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $259.6 million, or 9.2 percent of sales;
  • Inventory was down 6.8 percent compared to fiscal year-end 2022, due to strategic inventory management – primarily in the Brand Portfolio segment; and
  • Borrowings under the asset-based revolving credit facility were $182.0 million at the end of the period.

Fiscal 2023 Benefit from 53rdWeek

 

 

 

Consolidated net sales

$25.0 million

Famous Footwear sales

$18.2 million

Brand Portfolio sales

$6.8 million

Capital Allocation Update

Caleres continued to reduce the borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility, paying down $40.0 million during the fourth quarter. The company also returned $2.5 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend.

In fiscal 2023, Caleres continued to invest in value-driving growth opportunities while at the same time reduced short-term borrowings by $125.5 million. The company ended fiscal 2023 with $182.0 million of borrowings. This represents its lowest total indebtedness since the fiscal first quarter 2010. In addition, Caleres returned $27.4 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. Specifically, the company repurchased 763,000 shares of common stock, or approximately 2 percent of shares outstanding, for $17.4 million and an average price of $22.86 per share. The company returned $10.0 million to shareholders through quarterly dividend payments.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook:

The company is introducing its financial outlook for fiscal 2024 and first quarter of 2024 and notes that its fiscal 2024 is a 52-week year and compares to a 53-week year in fiscal 2023.

Caleres expects consolidated net sales to be flat to up 2 percent, compared to 2023, and earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $4.30 to $4.60. This outlook considers and balances the positive momentum in our Brand Portfolio segment and ongoing companywide cost reduction initiatives against anticipated headwinds that include a forecasted decline in the footwear market, inflationary pressures that could affect consumer demand at Famous Footwear, and higher freight costs.

In addition, for fiscal 2024, the company expects:

  • Consolidated operating margin of 7.3 percent to 7.5 percent;
  • Effective tax rate of about 24 percent; and
  • Capital expenditures of $60 million to $70 million.

For first quarter 2024, the company expects:

  • Consolidated net sales to be flat to up 1 percent; and
  • Earnings per diluted share in line with fourth quarter 2023 on an adjusted basis.

Investor Conference Call

SCHEDULE 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CALERES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourteen
Weeks Ended

 

Thirteen
Weeks Ended

 

Fifty-three Weeks Ended

 

Fifty-two
Weeks Ended

($ thousands, except per share data)

 

February 3, 2024

 

January 28, 2023

 

February 3, 2024

 

January 28, 2023

Net sales

 

$

697,123

 

 

$

696,434

 

 

$

2,817,294

 

 

$

2,968,138

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

391,395

 

 

 

415,246

 

 

 

1,554,337

 

 

 

1,683,265

 

Gross profit

 

 

305,728

 

 

 

281,188

 

 

 

1,262,957

 

 

 

1,284,873

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

 

272,830

 

 

 

255,323

 

 

 

1,062,399

 

 

 

1,067,636

 

Restructuring and other special charges, net

 

 

2,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,103

 

 

 

2,910

 

Operating earnings

 

 

30,747

 

 

 

25,865

 

 

 

194,455

 

 

 

214,327

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(4,103

)

 

 

(5,378

)

 

 

(19,343

)

 

 

(14,264

)

Other income, net

 

 

1,550

 

 

 

3,335

 

 

 

6,210

 

 

 

12,971

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

 

28,194

 

 

 

23,822

 

 

 

181,322

 

 

 

213,034

 

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

 

27,466

 

 

 

15,343

 

 

 

(9,490

)

 

 

(33,339

)

Net earnings

 

 

55,660

 

 

 

39,165

 

 

 

171,832

 

 

 

179,695

 

Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(148

)

 

 

(1,643

)

 

 

441

 

 

 

(2,047

)

Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.

 

$

55,808

 

 

$

40,808

 

 

$

171,391

 

 

$

181,742

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders

 

$

1.57

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

4.80

 

 

$

4.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders

 

$

1.57

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

$

4.80

 

 

$

4.92

 

SCHEDULE 2

 

CALERES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

($ thousands)

 

February 3, 2024

 

January 28, 2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

21,358

 

$

33,700

Receivables, net

 

 

140,400

 

 

132,802

Inventories, net

 

 

540,674

 

 

580,215

Property and equipment, held for sale

 

 

16,777

 

 

16,777

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

69,700

 

 

67,961

Total current assets

 

 

788,909

 

 

831,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease right-of-use assets

 

 

528,029

 

 

518,196

Property and equipment, net

 

 

167,583

 

 

160,883

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

 

203,310

 

 

215,392

Other assets

 

 

116,915

 

 

110,546

Total assets

 

$

1,804,746

 

$

1,836,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under revolving credit agreement

 

$

182,000

 

$

307,500

Trade accounts payable

 

 

251,912

 

 

229,908

Lease obligations

 

 

112,764

 

 

136,051

Other accrued expenses

 

 

196,280

 

 

237,737

Total current liabilities

 

 

742,956

 

 

911,196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncurrent lease obligations

 

 

453,097

 

 

444,074

Other liabilities

 

 

41,123

 

 

55,089

Total other liabilities

 

 

494,220

 

 

499,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders’ equity

 

 

560,631

 

 

420,683

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

6,939

 

 

5,430

Total equity

 

 

567,570

 

 

426,113

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,804,746

 

$

1,836,472

SCHEDULE 3
 

CALERES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fifty-three Weeks Ended

 

Fifty-two
Weeks Ended

($ thousands)

 

February 3, 2024

 

January 28, 2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

200,151

 

 

$

125,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(44,584

)

 

 

(55,913

)

Capitalized software

 

 

(5,034

)

 

 

(8,124

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

 

(49,618

)

 

 

(64,037

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under revolving credit agreement

 

 

532,500

 

 

 

859,500

 

Repayments under revolving credit agreement

 

 

(658,000

)

 

 

(842,000

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(9,954

)

 

 

(10,184

)

Acquisition of treasury stock

 

 

(17,445

)

 

 

(63,225

)

Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net

 

 

(11,094

)

 

 

(5,387

)

Contributions by noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

3,142

 

Net cash used for financing activities

 

 

(162,993

)

 

 

(58,154

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

118

 

 

 

(103

)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(12,342

)

 

 

3,585

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

33,700

 

 

 

30,115

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

21,358

 

 

$

33,700

 

SCHEDULE 4
 

CALERES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourteen Weeks Ended

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended

 

 

February 3, 2024

 

January 28, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ thousands, except per share data)

 

Pre-Tax
Impact of
Charges/Other
Items

 

Net Earnings
Attributable
to Caleres,
Inc.

 

Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

 

Pre-Tax
Impact of
Charges/Other
Items

 

Net Earnings
Attributable
to Caleres,
Inc.

 

Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings

 

 

 

$

55,808

 

 

$

1.57

 

 

 

 

 

$

40,808

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charges/other items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax valuation allowances adjustment

 

$

 

 

(26,654

)

 

 

(0.76

)

 

$

 

 

(17,374

)

 

 

(0.48

)

Expense reduction initiatives

 

 

2,151

 

 

1,597

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total charges/other items

 

$

2,151

 

$

(25,057

)

 

$

(0.71

)

 

$

 

$

(17,374

)

 

$

(0.48

)

Adjusted earnings

 

 

 

$

30,751

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

 

 

 

$

23,434

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fifty-three Weeks Ended

 

Fifty-two Weeks Ended

 

 

February 3, 2024

 

January 28, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-Tax

 

Net Earnings

 

 

 

Pre-Tax

 

Net Earnings

 

 

 

 

Impact of

 

Attributable

 

Diluted

 

Impact of

 

Attributable

 

Diluted

 

 

Charges/Other

 

to Caleres,

 

Earnings

 

Charges/Other

 

to Caleres,

 

Earnings

($ thousands, except per share data)

 

Items

 

Inc.

 

Per Share

 

Items

 

Inc.

 

Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings

 

 

 

$

171,391

 

 

$

4.80

 

 

 

 

 

$

181,742

 

 

$

4.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charges/other items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment

 

$

 

 

(26,654

)

 

 

(0.75

)

 

$

 

 

(17,374

)

 

 

(0.47

)

Expense reduction initiatives

 

 

6,103

 

 

4,532

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Organizational changes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,910

 

 

2,723

 

 

 

0.07

 

Total charges/other items

 

$

6,103

 

$

(22,122

)

 

$

(0.62

)

 

$

2,910

 

$

(14,651

)

 

$

(0.40

)

Adjusted earnings

 

 

 

$

149,269

 

 

$

4.18

 

 

 

 

 

$

167,091

 

 

$

4.52

 

SCHEDULE 5

 

CALERES, INC.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

 

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Famous Footwear

 

Brand Portfolio

 

Eliminations and Other

Consolidated

 

 

14 weeks ended

13 weeks ended

 

14 weeks ended

13 weeks ended

 

14 weeks ended

13 weeks ended

14 weeks ended

 

13 weeks ended

 

 

February 3,

January 28,

 

February 3,

January 28,

 

February 3,

January 28,

February 3,

 

January 28,

($ thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

 

2023

Net sales

 

$

396,227

 

$

402,265

 

$

323,689

 

$

309,729

 

$

(22,793

)

$

(15,560

)

$

697,123

 

$

696,434

 

Gross profit

 

 

170,129

 

 

170,562

 

 

137,868

 

 

111,465

 

 

(2,269

)

 

(839

)

 

305,728

 

 

281,188

 

Gross margin

 

 

42.9

%

 

42.4

%

 

42.6

%

 

36.0

%

 

10.0

%

 

5.4

%

 

43.9

%

 

40.4

%

Operating earnings (loss)

 

 

19,551

 

 

24,386

 

 

37,751

 

 

19,281

 

 

(26,555

)

 

(17,802

)

 

30,747

 

 

25,865

 

Adjusted operating earnings (loss)

 

 

19,551

 

 

24,386

 

 

38,634

 

 

19,281

 

 

(25,287

)

 

(17,802

)

 

32,898

 

 

25,865

 

Operating margin

 

 

4.9

%

 

6.1

%

 

11.7

%

 

6.2

%

 

n/m

%

 

n/m

%

 

4.4

%

 

3.7

%

Adjusted operating earnings %

 

 

4.9

%

 

6.1

%

 

11.9

%

 

6.2

%

 

n/m

%

 

n/m

%

 

4.7

%

 

3.7

%

Comparable sales % (on a 13-week basis)

 

 

(5.9

)%

 

0.7

%

 

(3.8

)%

 

20.4

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

Number of stores

 

 

860

 

 

873

 

 

98

 

 

92

 

 

 

 

 

 

958

 

 

965

 

 

n/m – Not meaningful

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Famous Footwear

 

Brand Portfolio

 

Eliminations and Other

 

Consolidated

 

 

14 weeks ended

 

13 weeks ended

 

14 weeks ended

 

13 weeks ended

 

14 weeks ended

 

13 weeks ended

 

14 weeks ended

 

13 weeks ended

 

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

($ thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

2023

Operating earnings (loss)

 

$

19,551

 

$

24,386

 

$

37,751

 

$

19,281

 

$

(26,555

)

 

$

(17,802

)

 

$

30,747

 

$

25,865

Charges/Other Items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expense reduction initiatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

883

 

 

 

 

1,268

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,151

 

 

Total charges/other items

 

 

 

 

 

 

883

 

 

 

 

1,268

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,151

 

 

Adjusted operating earnings (loss)

 

$

19,551

 

$

24,386

 

$

38,634

 

$

19,281

 

$

(25,287

)

 

$

(17,802

)

 

$

32,898

 

$

25,865

SCHEDULE 5

 

CALERES, INC.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

 

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Famous Footwear

Brand Portfolio

Eliminations and Other

Consolidated

 

 

53 weeks ended

52 weeks ended

53 weeks ended

52 weeks ended

53 weeks ended

52 weeks ended

53 weeks ended

52 weeks ended

 

 

February 3,

January 28,

February 3,

January 28,

February 3,

January 28,

February 3,

January 28,

($ thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Net sales

 

$

1,609,396

 

$

1,705,093

 

$

1,270,853

 

$

1,322,772

 

$

(62,955

)

$

(59,727

)

$

2,817,294

 

$

2,968,138

 

Gross profit

 

 

719,549

 

 

789,004

 

 

546,005

 

 

497,265

 

 

(2,597

)

 

(1,396

)

 

1,262,957

 

 

1,284,873

 

Gross profit rate

 

 

44.7

%

 

46.3

%

 

43.0

%

 

37.6

%

 

4.1

%

 

2.3

%

 

44.8

%

 

43.3

%

Operating earnings (loss)

 

 

123,838

 

 

195,837

 

 

145,459

 

 

112,345

 

 

(74,842

)

 

(93,855

)

 

194,455

 

 

214,327

 

Adjusted operating earnings (loss)

 

 

125,204

 

 

195,837

 

 

148,067

 

 

112,345

 

 

(72,713

)

 

(90,945

)

 

200,558

 

 

217,237

 

Operating earnings %

 

 

7.7

%

 

11.5

%

 

11.4

%

 

8.5

%

 

n/m%

 

n/m%

 

6.9

%

 

7.2

%

Adjusted operating earnings %

 

 

7.8

%

 

11.5

%

 

11.7

%

 

8.5

%

 

n/m%

 

n/m%

 

7.1

%

 

7.3

%

Comparable sales % (on a 52-week basis)

 

 

(6.3

)%

 

(1.8

)%

 

1.3

%

 

31.4

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

Number of stores

 

 

860

 

 

873

 

 

98

 

 

92

 

 

 

 

 

 

958

 

 

965

 

 

n/m – Not meaningful

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Famous Footwear

 

Brand Portfolio

 

Eliminations and Other

 

Consolidated

 

 

53 weeks ended

 

52 weeks ended

 

53 weeks ended

 

52 weeks ended

 

53 weeks ended

 

52 weeks ended

 

53 weeks ended

 

52 weeks ended

 

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

($ thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Operating earnings (loss)

 

$

123,838

 

$

195,837

 

$

145,459

 

$

112,345

 

$

(74,842)

 

$

(93,855)

 

$

194,455

 

$

214,327

Charges/Other Items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expense reduction initiatives

 

 

1,366

 

 

 

 

2,608

 

 

 

 

2,129

 

 

 

 

6,103

 

 

Organizational changes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,910

 

 

 

 

2,910

Total charges/other items

 

 

1,366

 

 

 

 

2,608

 

 

 

 

2,129

 

 

2,910

 

 

6,103

 

 

2,910

Adjusted operating earnings (loss)

 

$

125,204

 

$

195,837

 

$

148,067

 

$

112,345

 

$

(72,713)

 

$

(90,945)

 

$

200,558

 

$

217,237

SCHEDULE 6
 

CALERES, INC.

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourteen
Weeks Ended

 

Thirteen
Weeks Ended

 

Fifty-three
Weeks Ended

 

Fifty-two
Weeks Ended

 

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

($ thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

$

55,660

 

 

$

39,165

 

 

$

171,832

 

 

$

179,695

 

Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

148

 

 

 

1,643

 

 

 

(441

)

 

 

2,047

 

Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.

 

 

55,808

 

 

 

40,808

 

 

 

171,391

 

 

 

181,742

 

Net earnings allocated to participating securities

 

 

(2,414

)

 

 

(1,763

)

 

 

(7,517

)

 

 

(7,716

)

Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities

 

$

53,394

 

 

$

39,045

 

 

$

163,874

 

 

$

174,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic common shares

 

 

33,965

 

 

 

34,102

 

 

 

34,142

 

 

 

34,930

 

Dilutive effect of share-based awards

 

 

115

 

 

 

548

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

475

 

Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.

 

 

34,080

 

 

 

34,650

 

 

 

34,152

 

 

 

35,405

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders

 

$

1.57

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

4.80

 

 

$

4.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders

 

$

1.57

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

$

4.80

 

 

$

4.92

 

 

 

 

 

SCHEDULE 7

 

CALERES, INC.

BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourteen
Weeks Ended

 

Thirteen
Weeks Ended

 

Fifty-three
Weeks Ended

 

Fifty-two
Weeks Ended

 

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

 

February 3,

 

January 28,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

($ thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net earnings

 

$

30,603

 

 

$

21,791

 

 

$

149,710

 

 

$

165,044

 

Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

148

 

 

 

1,643

 

 

 

(441

)

 

 

2,047

 

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.

 

 

30,751

 

 

 

23,434

 

 

 

149,269

 

 

 

167,091

 

Net earnings allocated to participating securities

 

 

(1,324

)

 

 

(1,012

)

 

 

(6,537

)

 

 

(7,092

)

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities

 

$

29,427

 

 

$

22,422

 

 

$

142,732

 

 

$

159,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic common shares

 

 

33,965

 

 

 

34,102

 

 

 

34,142

 

 

 

34,930

 

Dilutive effect of share-based awards

 

 

115

 

 

 

548

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

475

 

Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.

 

 

34,080

 

 

 

34,650

 

 

 

34,152

 

 

 

35,405

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

4.18

 

 

$

4.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

4.18

 

 

$

4.52

 

SCHEDULE 8
 

CALERES, INC.

CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND DEBT/EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO (NON-GAAP METRICS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourteen Weeks Ended

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended

($ thousands)

 

February 3, 2024

 

January 28, 2023

EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.

 

$

55,808

 

 

$

40,808

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

(27,466

)

 

 

(15,343

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

4,103

 

 

 

5,378

 

Depreciation and amortization (1)

 

 

14,875

 

 

 

12,317

 

EBITDA

 

$

47,320

 

 

$

43,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA margin

 

 

6.8

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2)

 

$

30,751

 

 

$

23,434

 

Income tax (benefit) provision (3)

 

 

(258

)

 

 

2,031

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

4,103

 

 

 

5,378

 

Depreciation and amortization (1)

 

 

14,875

 

 

 

12,317

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

49,471

 

 

$

43,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Trailing Twelve Months Ended

($ thousands)

 

February 3, 2024

 

January 28, 2023

EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.

 

$

171,391

 

 

$

181,742

 

Income tax provision

 

 

9,490

 

 

 

33,339

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

19,343

 

 

 

14,264

 

Depreciation and amortization (1)

 

 

53,280

 

 

 

49,011

 

EBITDA

 

$

253,504

 

 

$

278,356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA margin

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2)

 

$

149,269

 

 

$

167,091

 

Income tax provision (3)

 

 

37,715

 

 

 

50,900

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

19,343

 

 

 

14,264

 

Depreciation and amortization (1)

 

 

53,280

 

 

 

49,011

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

259,607

 

 

$

281,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

9.2

%

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

($ thousands)

 

February 3, 2024

 

January 28, 2023

Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under revolving credit agreement (4)

 

$

182,000

 

 

$

307,500

 

EBITDA (trailing twelve months)

 

 

253,504

 

 

 

278,356

 

Debt/EBITDA

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

1.1

 

______________________________

(1)

Includes depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and intangible assets.

(2)

Refer to Schedule 4 for the consolidated reconciliation of net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. to adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.

(3)

Excludes the income tax impacts of the adjustments on Schedule 4.

(4)

Total availability under the revolving credit agreement was $308.5 million and $181.9 million as of February 3, 2024 and January 28, 2023, respectively. Total liquidity, which includes cash and cash equivalents and availability under the revolving credit agreement, was $329.9 million and $215.6 million for the respective periods.

 