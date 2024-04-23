Releases 2023 ESG Report 2023 report details new environmental initiatives, stronger supply chain standards and more

Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a market-leading portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today released its environmental, social, governance (ESG) Report to share activities from 2023 and report progress against the company’s 2025 ESG commitments.

“At Caleres we have a commitment to drive a sustainable business and generate value for all our stakeholders beginning with our caring and inclusive culture,” said Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer. “We are actively working to reduce our own environmental footprint while at the same time promoting best practices and responsibility across our supply chain and the broader footwear industry. Caleres made significant progress in 2023 on our 2025 ESG goals, which serve as a compass for our strategic choices and day-to-day decision-making. These achievements would not be possible without the efforts of our global team of Associates.”

Notable achievements shared in the 2023 ESG Report include:

Launching the One Planet Standard, an earned designation for its products that meet the company’s highest level of sustainability criteria measured across six lifecycle stages.

Reporting its inaugural Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions data and helping suppliers reduce their environmental footprints.

Closing in on 2025 ESG targets, including 93% of Caleres-owned products containing at least one environmentally preferred material and 86% of strategic factories complying with heightened labor standards.

Tailoring its people management efforts to align with company values by bringing DE&I and Talent Acquisition operations under one leader.

Introducing a new learning platform, resulting in a 245% increase in training hours.

Contributing a combined $800,000 from Associates and the Caleres Cares Charitable Trust to United Way through its annual campaign.

Partnering with the Soles4Souls 4EveryKid program, with combined customer and Caleres Cares Charitable Trust donations providing 30,679 children experiencing homelessness with brand new athletic shoes.

The 2023 Report also highlights notable achievements by individual brands in the Caleres portfolio and their contribution toward the company’s overall ESG goals.

View the “Caleres Cares … Feet First” 2023 Report here and visit www.caleres.com/about/esg for more information on our ESG commitments.

About Caleres:

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

