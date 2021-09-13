Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caleres, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   US1295001044

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
Caleres : Sam Edelman Debuts Kids FW21 Collection

09/13/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
Sam Edelman debuts the new Sam Edelman Kids footwear collection designed exclusively in-house for the fall 2021 season. Sam curated an assortment of his favorite styles to be made for kids, not only appealing to both parents and children, but to create true Mommy and Me moments for his customers. Each style is designed with the same fashion appeal and unparalleled product standards that the Sam Edelman women’s line is known for by utilizing the same great premium leathers and top-grade materials in a combination of novelty colorways and treatments that make for the perfect balance of quality and fun.

When asked about the opportunity of designing into this new category Sam Edelman responded stating, “Designing a kids collection in-house was a no-brainer. I saw a space in the market for amazing quality and fashion that wasn’t being offered for children. I know firsthand how hard it can be to find shoes that offer the same fashion appeal and premium qualities as the adult options, I have six granddaughters and I wanted to design something I could share with them.”

Named after iconic women’s styles, the Sam Edelman Kids FW21 collection includes the Felicia Mini, Penny Mini, Aubrie Mini, Ethyl Mini, Lydell Mini, Laguna Mini, Taelor Mini, and Tully Mini. Prices range from $60 to $100 and select styles will be available in sizes 11-4.

The Sam Edelman Kids collection is available just in time for back to school dressing in September 2021 online at SamEdelman.com and in Sam Edelman-owned retail stores worldwide. Sam Edelman Kids will also be sold online and in select doors at Nordstrom, Saks, Bloomingdales, Dillard’s, Zappos, Belk, Amazon, and Lane Crawford/Pedder Group.

ABOUT SAM EDELMAN

A creative visionary and legend in the footwear industry, Sam Edelman is a dominant force in fashion.

Sam and his wife, muse and business co-founder, Libby Edelman, have grown Sam Edelman into a complete lifestyle brand. Since 2004, the Sam Edelman brand has been synonymous with aspirational luxury. Inspired by timeless American elegance, Sam’s innate understanding of the customer translates conceptually into a modern lifestyle informed by rich heritage, creativity, and innovation. With flagship locations in SoHo and Beverly Hills, and retail stores from Hong Kong to Dubai, Sam Edelman continues to expand its presence worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
