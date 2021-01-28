Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caleres, Inc.    CAL

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caleres : Sam Edelman Debuts New Slipper Collection

01/28/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK - January 28, 2021 - Sam Edelman invites you to get cozy with a new collection of slippers. Designed for the customers changing lifestyle, the collection of seven styles is featured in an array of luxe faux fur, soft knit, faux shearling and satin materials with silhouettes that merge the practicality of a modern lifestyle and Sam Edelman's vision of effortless elegance and old-world glamour.

The product was designed with a padded foam insole for optimal comfort and equipped with durable outsoles that can be worn inside and outside the house.

Whether you are working from your desk, running a quick errand, or hopefully soon, getting ready for a night out, Sam Edelman strives to create product that fits customers' lifestyle. With everyone spending more time at home, this collection offers elevated, fashionable product that fits their everyday needs.

Style names include: the Binx, Karlie, Jeanne, Jaley, Jinnie, Kerri and Renley.

The Sam Edelman Slipper collection is available now online at SamEdelman.com and in retail stores worldwide.

# # #

ABOUT SAM EDELMAN

A creative visionary and legend in the footwear industry, Sam Edelman is a dominant force in fashion, making an indelible impact on some of the most renowned contemporary brands throughout the past 40 years. Sam and his wife, muse and business Co-Founder, Libby Edelman have grown Sam Edelman into a complete lifestyle brand devoted to an irreverent and whimsical style, inspired by timeless American elegance that bridges the gap between aspiration and attainability to define modern luxury. With flagship locations in SoHo and Beverly Hills, and retail outlets from Hong Kong to Dubai, Sam Edelman continues to expand its presence worldwide. Sam Edelman is one of the Caleres brands.

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

Disclaimer

Caleres Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 22:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALERES, INC.
05:34pCALERES : Sam Edelman Debuts New Slipper Collection
PU
01/08CALERES : to Participate in 23rd Annual ICR Conference on January 11
BU
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Caleres Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Caleres Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
2020CALERES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020Caleres Maintains Dividend at $0.07/Share, Payable Jan. 6 to Shareholders of ..
MT
2020CALERES : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
2020CALERES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2020CALERES : Vionic Supports Dress for Success with a Charitable Partnership on Giv..
PU
2020CALERES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 103 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,15x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 562 M 562 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 14,82 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALERES, INC.-5.30%562
ABC-MART, INC.4.36%4 703
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.30.00%1 635
CCC S.A.-8.62%1 168
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED1.30%1 006
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.48.24%821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ