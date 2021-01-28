Caleres : Sam Edelman Debuts New Slipper Collection

NEW YORK - January 28, 2021 - Sam Edelman invites you to get cozy with a new collection of slippers. Designed for the customers changing lifestyle, the collection of seven styles is featured in an array of luxe faux fur, soft knit, faux shearling and satin materials with silhouettes that merge the practicality of a modern lifestyle and Sam Edelman's vision of effortless elegance and old-world glamour.

The product was designed with a padded foam insole for optimal comfort and equipped with durable outsoles that can be worn inside and outside the house.

Whether you are working from your desk, running a quick errand, or hopefully soon, getting ready for a night out, Sam Edelman strives to create product that fits customers' lifestyle. With everyone spending more time at home, this collection offers elevated, fashionable product that fits their everyday needs.

Style names include: the Binx, Karlie, Jeanne, Jaley, Jinnie, Kerri and Renley.

The Sam Edelman Slipper collection is available now online at SamEdelman.com and in retail stores worldwide.

ABOUT SAM EDELMAN

A creative visionary and legend in the footwear industry, Sam Edelman is a dominant force in fashion, making an indelible impact on some of the most renowned contemporary brands throughout the past 40 years. Sam and his wife, muse and business Co-Founder, Libby Edelman have grown Sam Edelman into a complete lifestyle brand devoted to an irreverent and whimsical style, inspired by timeless American elegance that bridges the gap between aspiration and attainability to define modern luxury. With flagship locations in SoHo and Beverly Hills, and retail outlets from Hong Kong to Dubai, Sam Edelman continues to expand its presence worldwide. Sam Edelman is one of the Caleres brands.

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.