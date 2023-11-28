Official CALERES, INC. press release

Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a market-leading portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced that Erica Mackoul has joined the company as senior vice president of international. In this role, Mackoul and her team will partner with Caleres brand portfolio leadership to target and drive strategic growth initiatives globally, with a specific focus on Caleres’ four lead brands - Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic. Mackoul will report to Caleres president and CEO Jay Schmidt.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128009537/en/

Caleres Secures Talent to Advance Global Growth Initiative - Names Erica Mackoul SVP of International (Photo: Business Wire)

“At our recent investor day, we outlined our three-year strategic and financial plan,” said Schmidt. “Our international business – a primary accelerant to growth — offers significant upward potential and this requires a singular focus. We are pleased to welcome Erica to the Caleres leadership team. I am confident her knowledge and expertise will accelerate our international growth plans and will support our broader efforts to increase sales, expand earnings and drive shareholder value over the next three years.”

Mackoul brings to Caleres more than 15 years of experience in product strategy and development, buying, sales and merchandising. Most recently, she was vice president of global merchandising at Cole Haan where she was responsible for the product assortment in 500 stores in 92 countries as well as oversight of 14 product categories and led the onboarding of 50 international partners. In her nearly 10 years at Cole Haan, she held positions of increasing responsibility supporting and growing its international footprint. Prior to Cole Haan, Mackoul worked in merchant and sales positions at Ralph Lauren/Club Monaco.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Caleres where I can leverage my deep experience in international and merchandising to accelerate the growth of such esteemed brands,” said Mackoul. “I look forward to connecting with our partners over the next several weeks.”

About Caleres

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128009537/en/