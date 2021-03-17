Caleres : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings March 16, 2021

Safe harbor statement

Under the private securities litigation reform act of 1995

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and expectations regarding the company's futureperformance and the performance of its brands. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include (i) the coronavirus outbreak and its adverse impact on our business operations, store traffic and financial condition (ii) changing consumer demands, which may be influenced by consumers' disposable income, which in turn can be influenced by general economic conditions and other factors; (iii) impairment charges resulting from a long-term decline in our stock price; (iv) rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer preferences and purchasing patterns; (v) intense competition within the footwear industry; (vi) political and economic conditions or other threats to the continued and uninterrupted flow of inventory from China and other countries, where the company relies heavily on third-party manufacturing facilities for a significant amount of its inventory; (vii) imposition of tariffs; (viii) the ability to accurately forecast sales and manage inventory levels; (ix) cybersecurity threats or other major disruption to thecompany's information technology systems; (x) customer concentration and increased consolidation in the retailindustry; (xi) transitional challenges with acquisitions; (xii) a disruption in the company's distribution centers;(xiii) foreign currency fluctuations; (xiv) changes to tax laws, policies and treaties; (xv) the ability to recruit and retain senior management and other key associates; (xvi) compliance with applicable laws and standards with respect to labor, trade and product safety issues; (xvii) the ability to maintain relationships with current suppliers; (xviii) the ability to attract, retain, and maintain good relationships with licensors and protect our intellectual property rights; and (xix) the ability to secure/exit leases on favorable terms. The company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission contain detailed information relating to such factors, including, withoutlimitation, the information under the caption Risk Factors in Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 1, 2020, which information is incorporated by reference herein and updated by thecompany's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company does not undertake any obligation or plan to update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change.

2

4

4

*DTC sales included: Brick-and-mortar retail and owned websites

5

6

Brand Portfolio-2Q'20

7

Brand Portfolio-2Q'20

Other financial metrics

US$M except per share

Gross profit

Margin

SG&A

Percent of sales

Op earnings

Margin

Adj. op earnings

Margin

Net earnings

Per share, diluted

Adj. net earnings

Per share, diluted

Diluted shares

4Q'20 4Q'19 YOY Chg FY'20 $227.9 $280.4 (18.7%) $824.4 39.9% 40.1% (20 bps) 38.9% $226.1 $260.8 (13.3%) $889.5 39.6% 37.3% 228 bps 42.0% ($55.4) $5.7 (1,076.9%) ($485.7) (9.7%) 0.8% (1,051 bps) (22.9%) $19.6 (90.4%) ($65.0) 2.8% (248 bps) (3.1%) $0.4 NM ($439.1) $0.01 NM ($11.80) $13.9 (90.9%) ($52.0) $0.34 (91.2%) ($1.40) 39.3 (6.9%) 37.2

Fourth Quarter 2020

Charges and Other Items

COVID-19 related impairments and other expenses

Intangible asset impairment charges

Brand Portfolio- business exits

Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation

Vionic integration-related costs

GAAP Results

($76,976)

($2.11)

13

Fiscal Year 2020

Charges and Other Items

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

COVID-19 related impairments and other expenses

Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation

Brand Portfolio- business exits

Vionic integration-related costs

GAAP Results

($439,114)

($11.80)

14