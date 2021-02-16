Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caleres, Inc.    CAL

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caleres : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 16

02/16/2021 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its fiscal fourth quarter and year-end financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Company executives will host a financial analyst conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time that day to discuss its quarterly results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 217-9089, or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 9787564 To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled conference call time. Caleres Associates, news media and the public are invited to listen to the call, which will be accessible via the “investor” section of the Caleres website at https://investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through March 29, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in North America, or (404) 537-3406 internationally, and using the conference ID 9787564. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations/archive.

About Caleres
Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Franco Sarto, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CALERES, INC.
10:46aCALERES : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 16
BU
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Caleres Interrupted with Sale of..
MT
02/02CALERES : Alliance Data Introducing New Private Label Credit Card Program For Fa..
PR
01/28CALERES : Sam Edelman Debuts New Slipper Collection
PU
01/08CALERES : to Participate in 23rd Annual ICR Conference on January 11
BU
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Caleres Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Caleres Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
2020CALERES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020Caleres Maintains Dividend at $0.07/Share, Payable Jan. 6 to Shareholders of ..
MT
2020CALERES : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 103 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,26x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 590 M 590 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 15,56 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALERES, INC.-0.58%590
ABC-MART, INC.6.10%4 865
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.40.41%1 766
CCC S.A.14.15%1 484
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-1.30%969
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.59.48%883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ