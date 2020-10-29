Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caleres, Inc.    CAL

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caleres : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Company executives will host a financial analyst conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time that day to discuss its quarterly results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 217-9089, or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 7391019. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled conference call time. Caleres Associates, news media and the public are invited to listen to the call, which will be accessible via the “investor” section of the Caleres website at https://investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through December 2, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in North America, or (404) 537-3406 internationally, and using the conference ID 7391019. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at https://investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Franco Sarto, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CALERES, INC.
04:46pCALERES : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 19
BU
10/15CALERES : Amy Hunter Joins Caleres as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and In..
BU
09/17CALERES : Dr. Scholl's Shoes Wins Footwear Honor at the Accessories Council's De..
BU
09/15CALERES : to Participate in C.L. King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Sep..
BU
09/10CALERES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/09CALERES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
09/03VIONIC : Supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Pediatric Neuro-Onco..
PR
09/01CALERES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
09/01CALERES INC. : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/01CALERES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 127 M - -
Net income 2021 -373 M - -
Net Debt 2021 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,30x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 8,59 $
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
William Patrick McGinnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALERES, INC.-63.83%326
ABC-MART, INC.-25.94%4 375
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-27.42%933
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-6.17%648
CCC S.A.-65.81%525
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.-16.79%437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group