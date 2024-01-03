Official CALERES, INC. press release

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in the 26th Annual ICR Conference on January 9, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer, and Jack Calandra, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 9 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors, analysts, and media can access the live webcast via the “Investors” section of the Caleres website at https://investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations. An online archive will be available on the site following the event.

About Caleres

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

