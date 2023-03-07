Advanced search
Dr. Scholl's Shoes and RE/DONE Launch Capsule Collection
BU
Art Meets Craft : Allen Edmonds Collaborates with Raleigh Denim Workshop for Drop 02 of its Legend Series
BU
Piper Sandler Upgrades Caleres to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $35 From $26
MT
Dr. Scholl's Shoes and RE/DONE Launch Capsule Collection

03/07/2023 | 07:05am EST
Two Iconic Brands Bring Fantasy Vintage to Life in Limited Edition Footwear Capsule

Heritage footwear brand Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, a Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brand and California-based denim brand RE/DONE come together this Spring to launch a limited-edition footwear capsule collection. Furthering their ethos of taking the old and making it new again, RE/DONE responsibly reimagines Dr. Scholl’s Shoes’ iconic Original Sandal in five all-new colorways.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005323/en/

Two Iconic Brands, Dr. Scholl's Shoes and RE/DONE, Bring Fantasy Vintage to Life in Limited Edition Footwear Capsule (Photo: Business Wire)

Two Iconic Brands, Dr. Scholl's Shoes and RE/DONE, Bring Fantasy Vintage to Life in Limited Edition Footwear Capsule (Photo: Business Wire)

On a never-ending search for the most nostalgic heritage references, RE/DONE fell in love with the Original Sandal, a style that has stood the test of time. In true collaboration, the brands made thoughtful modifications from slightly higher heels and squared toe shapes, to redeveloped vintage hardware and thicker leather toe straps. Color variations include black and red patent leather with lacquered wood, classic neutral-toned leather, and denim made from RE/DONE’s upcycled denim scraps.

With a shared mindfulness, the collection is consciously crafted. Each shoe features a handmade artisanal wood clog sole made from natural beechwood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), and the leather used is responsibly sourced through Leather Working Group-audited factories.

Together, RE/DONE x Dr. Scholl’s used their shared expertise to create the perfect vintage-inspired sandal.

“Working with RE/DONE on this collection is an inspired partnership,” said Katie Moore, senior director of design at Caleres. “Our shared commitment to creating eco conscious style for all and paying homage to iconic fashion brought so much creativity and vision to the design process. Our signature wood sole, made with FSC certified wood, paired with RE/DONE’s mindful vintage-inspired materials celebrate the best of heritage fashion.”

“Collaborating with heritage brands to recreate the classics is at the core of what RE/DONE does, so our partnership with Dr. Scholl’s felt like a no brainer,” said Sean Barron, CEO and founder of RE/DONE. “The initial concept was born when we found a vintage pair of their sandals that had the most incredible construction and details. We didn’t want to just make a reproduction—we wanted to marry the old-school features of our vintage pair with a more modern, square-toed silhouette. There’s something so special about reimagining a shoe almost everybody has a relationship with, and I couldn’t be more excited about the result.”

RE/DONE x Dr. Scholl’s Shoes retail for $295 and will be available starting March 7 at all RE/DONE retail stores worldwide, select premium stockists, and both brands’ digital flagships: www.drschollsshoes.com, www.shopredone.com and www.net-a-porter.com.

About RE/DONE:

Not your average denim brand. RE/DONE was founded in 2014 by Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur with the simple idea of taking old Levi’s and making them new again, bringing the revolutionary concept of upcycling to the forefront of fashion. Ever since, we’ve been on an evolving mission to celebrate individuality, develop innovative methods of production, and consciously practice mindfulness.

As of 2023, RE/DONE maintains long-standing partnerships with heritage brands Levi’s and Hanes while continuing their expansion into novelty denim, standout ready-to-wear, and one-of-a-kind collectibles. Find us in over 50 countries at 500 of the world’s top retailers or discover the collection at our retail locations and shopredone.com.

RE/DONE is more than just clothing—it’s a way of life.

About Dr. Scholl’s Shoes:

William Scholl was an inventor and entrepreneur who created products to comfort feet. In the 60's, he designed a simple wood sandal with a brightly colored strap inspired by a vintage clog he found on his travels. He set out to make a shoe that was good for one's health and ended up creating an enduring fashion icon. Today, we share his same passion and approach. Our vision is to create innovative footwear with an uncomplicated, playful style for a healthier life. We obsess as much about how shoes feel when you slip them on, as how your feet feel at the end of the day. We strive to make active feel at ease. With the belief that function and fashion should always be in perfect harmony, we design for your everyday life in the real world.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL):

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first. www.caleres.com

Additional image available here.


© Business Wire 2023
