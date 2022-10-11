Famous Footwear Gets Over 20,000 Foster Kids Back to School on the Right Foot

Famous Footwear, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, has helped over 20,000 foster youth start the school year with the supplies and opportunities they need to succeed in the classroom. This was made possible by customer donations made in-store, in the Famous Footwear app and online at famousfootwear.com.

“Ticket to Dream is so thankful to Famous Footwear and their generous customers who made a big difference for foster kids this back-to-school season,” said Gina Davis, CEO of Ticket to Dream Foundation. “Together we’ve helped bring much needed supplies and support to help thousands of foster kids start the school year on the right foot,” she said.

Monetary donations received from customers helped provide foster youth with:

Nearly 16,000 backpacks, school supplies, and new clothes/shoes

Over 300 new laptops and over 2,400 tech accessories

Tutoring assistance for over 200 foster youth

Nearly 600 pairs of Converse shoes

Fall extracurricular access for 500 foster youth

“At Famous Footwear, we have the amazing opportunity to leverage our footprint and our platform to support significant causes, like Ticket to Dream,” said Mike Edwards, Division President, Famous Footwear. “During our Back-to-School season Famous Footwear was able to raise $1.1M for Ticket to Dream. I look forward to seeing our Associates and customers coming together to help make a difference in the lives of foster kids. It’s no easy feat to raise $8.2M – which is the total amount we’ve raised since 2020 – it truly demonstrates the kindness and compassion of our shoppers, our communities, and our Associates.”

In addition, Famous Footwear hosted over 250 children and teens in-store across the country for shopping sprees. Each foster youth received a brand-new pair of shoes, socks, adidas backpack and school supplies.

“For many foster youth, shopping for themselves is a rare commodity, so that’s what makes these Famous Footwear Shopping Sprees so special,” said Davis. “These kids get free reign of the store to find the shoes of their dreams, new socks, and a backpack. It’s a day full of smiles and excitement.”

The support doesn’t end at graduation. In August, Famous Footwear and Ticket to Dream helped two foster youth move from their college dorm to their first apartment near campus to finish out their degrees.

“Only 3% of foster youth receive their college degree, so providing them with a place to retreat to and to pursue their dreams is a special experience,” Davis said. “We are so grateful for the many ways Famous Footwear went the extra step for foster kids this summer and year-round,” adds Davis.

Famous Footwear’s upcoming support will provide gifts and experiences for foster youth throughout the holiday season as well as targeted support to Hispanic and Latinx foster youth by celebrating diversity, aiding in the recruitment of Spanish-speaking foster parents and mentors, and providing ESL training and/or translation services.

To learn more about this partnership or to donate online, visit tickettodream.org/famousfootwear.

About Ticket to Dream:

Ticket to Dream Foundation works to ensure those experiencing the foster care system have everyday essentials and opportunities to thrive by working in partnership with a nationwide network of supporters, corporations, and over 200 non-profit foster care agencies, to help foster youth quickly and efficiently in local communities. Over the years Ticket to Dream has helped over 2.4 million foster children. To learn more, please visit www.tickettodream.org.

About Famous Footwear:

Famous Footwear was founded on one simple idea: everyone deserves to feel the joy that comes from a new pair of shoes. And today, across the US, Canada and even online, we make sure families experience that joy with styles from top brands that’ll make everyone feel on top of the world. You’ll find styles for women, men, and kids from favorites like Nike, Vans, Steve Madden, Timberlands, Dr. Martens, Converse and many more. Whatever your style, we want to help you wear it with confidence.

Famous Footwear is part of Caleres Inc. – a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands dedicated to helping every person find the perfect pair of shoes. With a legacy of over 130 years of craftsmanship and passion for fit, Caleres continues their mission of inspiring people to feel good… feet first.

