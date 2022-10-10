Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Caleres, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CAL   US1295001044

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:45 2022-10-10 pm EDT
24.68 USD   -0.40%
01:31pFamous Footwear Partners with Caitlin McHugh Stamos for Fall Fashion Campaign
BU
09/26Allen Edmonds Launches Its “Legend Series” of Design Collaborations with Renowned Makers
BU
09/08CALERES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Famous Footwear Partners with Caitlin McHugh Stamos for Fall Fashion Campaign

10/10/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Famous Footwear, one of the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brands, is partnering with actress, model, podcaster and lifestyle influencer Caitlin McHugh Stamos for its 2022 fall campaign.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005481/en/

Famous Footwear Partners with Caitlin McHugh Stamos for Fall Fashion Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

Famous Footwear Partners with Caitlin McHugh Stamos for Fall Fashion Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership with Stamos celebrates Famous Footwear as the shopping destination for all the best brands and must-have shoes for fall. The campaign features Stamos showcasing styles from the leading fall fashion trends and how she is styling each one. From western boots, block heels, lug soles to classic dress heels and the classic white court sneaker, Stamos shares how these versatile styles fit her life.

In addition to being a successful author and actress, Stamos has established her own business and podcast, and is a leader for organizations rooted in advocating for women. Through her podcast, “How Can I Help,” Stamos identifies nonprofits, businesses and individuals who are making a positive impact in the world and works to further their causes.

“Famous Footwear always has so many name-brand and on-trend options for my lifestyle,” said McHugh Stamos. “I’m always on the go and have found Famous to be an amazing resource for fashionable and versatile shoes that take me from day to night.”

“Our consumer wants adaptable styles that can easily transition between dress and casual for a variety of outfits,” said Holly Campbell, senior vice president, marketing. “Caitlin’s style and authenticity mirror our consumers and make her the perfect person to share that she can find the right trends, the right styles and the best brands at Famous Footwear.”

The campaign will run across all digital channels for Famous Footwear. Customers can shop her looks on Instagram and TikTok, where all her styling tips will be shared, as well as a chance to win her five featured must-have fall footwear trends.

Famous Footwear will continue to partner with fashion content creators to connect with consumers in a relatable way. This is part of a larger campaign initiative for Famous Footwear that celebrates creativity and individuality.

About Famous Footwear

Famous Footwear was founded on one simple idea: everyone deserves to feel the joy that comes from a new pair of shoes. And today, with nearly 900 stores across the US and Canada, and online at famousfootwear.com and famousfootwear.ca, Famous Footwear is the local family footwear shop, where you’ll always find the right shoes from everyone’s favorite brands, including Nike, Hey Dude, Converse, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, LifeStride, Naturalizer, Dr. Martens, and many more. Famous Footwear – helping individuals, families and communities step into their own unique joy.

About Caleres

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 934 M - -
Net income 2023 154 M - -
Net Debt 2023 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,73x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 904 M 904 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,78 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Jack P. Calandra Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALERES, INC.9.26%904
ABC-MART,INC.34.89%3 780
METRO BRANDS LIMITED105.46%3 095
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-52.91%1 727
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.12.95%1 031
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-44.29%473