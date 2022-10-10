Famous Footwear Partners with Caitlin McHugh Stamos for Fall Fashion Campaign

Famous Footwear, one of the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brands, is partnering with actress, model, podcaster and lifestyle influencer Caitlin McHugh Stamos for its 2022 fall campaign.

The partnership with Stamos celebrates Famous Footwear as the shopping destination for all the best brands and must-have shoes for fall. The campaign features Stamos showcasing styles from the leading fall fashion trends and how she is styling each one. From western boots, block heels, lug soles to classic dress heels and the classic white court sneaker, Stamos shares how these versatile styles fit her life.

In addition to being a successful author and actress, Stamos has established her own business and podcast, and is a leader for organizations rooted in advocating for women. Through her podcast, “How Can I Help,” Stamos identifies nonprofits, businesses and individuals who are making a positive impact in the world and works to further their causes.

“Famous Footwear always has so many name-brand and on-trend options for my lifestyle,” said McHugh Stamos. “I’m always on the go and have found Famous to be an amazing resource for fashionable and versatile shoes that take me from day to night.”

“Our consumer wants adaptable styles that can easily transition between dress and casual for a variety of outfits,” said Holly Campbell, senior vice president, marketing. “Caitlin’s style and authenticity mirror our consumers and make her the perfect person to share that she can find the right trends, the right styles and the best brands at Famous Footwear.”

The campaign will run across all digital channels for Famous Footwear. Customers can shop her looks on Instagram and TikTok, where all her styling tips will be shared, as well as a chance to win her five featured must-have fall footwear trends.

Famous Footwear will continue to partner with fashion content creators to connect with consumers in a relatable way. This is part of a larger campaign initiative for Famous Footwear that celebrates creativity and individuality.

