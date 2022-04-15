Famous Footwear Teams Up with Gateway Arch Park Foundation in Round Up Campaign for National Park Week and Earth Day

Famous Footwear, one of the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brands, will invite customers to consider rounding up their purchase total to support the Gateway Arch Park Foundation during National Park Week and Earth Day, it was announced today by Mike Edwards, president of Famous Footwear.

Famous Footwear customers will have the chance to round up in any of the nearly 900 stores around the country and online at www.famous.com April 15–25. The campaign will be supported through a digital and social media campaign.

“We’re fortunate to have an urban national park in our headquarters hometown and we wanted to celebrate and support that during National Park Week and Earth Day,” said Edwards. “Gateway Arch Park Foundation does a fantastic job ensuring the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public space and attractions are a welcoming and well-supported resource for our community, visitors and our nation for generations to come. This program is a nice complement to our ongoing eco-conscious effort as we look to create a more environmentally-friendly future, from offering more sustainable products to our packaging and shipping efforts.”

“We’re grateful to Famous Footwear for this generous partnership that supports our mission to preserve our park and keep it vital,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “And what better place to wear your new shoes than at a national park? We hope to see everyone on the park grounds exploring our 91 acres of urban oasis and celebrating the incredible benefits that national parks across the country offer their communities.”

Gateway Arch Park Foundation was founded in 2009 to support and coordinate the connection of the Arch grounds to the Old Courthouse and downtown St. Louis. Today the Foundation is the conservancy and official philanthropic partner of Gateway Arch National Park, providing park conservation, preservation, educational opportunities and community programs. Learn more at archpark.org.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

