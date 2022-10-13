Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caleres, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   US1295001044

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
24.90 USD   +0.28%
04:34pFive Caleres Brands Awarded on Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2023 List
BU
10/11Famous Footwear Gets Over 20,000 Foster Kids Back to School on the Right Foot
BU
10/10Caleres Says Famous Footwear to Use Fall Fashion Campaign Starring Caitlin McHugh
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Five Caleres Brands Awarded on Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2023 List

10/13/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Five brands owned by Caleres (NYSE: CAL) have been awarded on Newsweek’s list of Best Online Shops 2023. The brands include the company’s lead brands, Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on October 12, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

“We remain intently focused on enhancing the digital experience across our portfolio of brands,” said Willis Hill, chief information officer for Caleres. “Through our strategic investments to enhance our digital capabilities, allocation of resources and the commitment of the entire Caleres team we have significantly improved the way we connect with our consumers digitally. It's gratifying to see these efforts recognized and rewarded on a national level.”

During the second quarter of 2022, most of Caleres’s portfolio brands drove year-over-year increases on their ecommerce sites – demonstrating the improving reach of the company’s digital capabilities. Most notably was the growth achieved by the Sam Edelman brand, which delivered a nearly 60 percent increase in its ecommerce sales. At the same time, Naturalizer.com grew 50 percent during the period, underscoring the brand’s work to emotionally connect with its consumers online. In addition, Vionic has doubled its ecommerce business since the company acquired the brand in 2018.

The Best Online Shops 2023 were identified after passing a number of tests based on 51 objective and subjective criteria. Detailed testing of each online shop was done and a nationwide survey of over 6,000 American online shoppers was conducted. Survey participants were asked to evaluate online shops on trust & security, structure & usability, payment, purchase & delivery, service & communication, technical performance, and likelihood of purchase. Out of the thousands of online retailers that were evaluated, only 1,000 were awarded in eight industries and 39 different categories.

About Caleres

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CALERES, INC.
04:34pFive Caleres Brands Awarded on Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2023 List
BU
10/11Famous Footwear Gets Over 20,000 Foster Kids Back to School on the Right Foot
BU
10/10Caleres Says Famous Footwear to Use Fall Fashion Campaign Starring Caitlin McHugh
MT
10/10Famous Footwear Partners with Caitlin McHugh Stamos for Fall Fashion Campaign
BU
09/26Allen Edmonds Launches Its “Legend Series” of Design Collaborations with Re..
BU
09/08CALERES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/06CALERES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
09/01Caleres Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29Caleres Names New CFO
MT
08/29Jack Calandra Named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Caleres
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALERES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 934 M - -
Net income 2023 154 M - -
Net Debt 2023 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,74x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 905 M 905 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,83 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Jack P. Calandra Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALERES, INC.9.79%905
ABC-MART,INC.34.48%3 726
METRO BRANDS LIMITED94.70%3 010
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-53.51%1 705
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.4.29%952
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-49.18%423