Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caleres, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   US1295001044

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
26.74 USD   -0.07%
04:19pJack Calandra Named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Caleres
BU
08:06aSam Edelman Debuts its Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign, Featuring Supermodel Naomi Campbell
BU
08/25Caleres Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.07 a Share, Payable Sept. 30 to Shareholders as of Sept. 9
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jack Calandra Named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Caleres

08/29/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced that Jack Calandra, has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 12, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005680/en/

Jack Calandra Named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Caleres (Photo: Business Wire)

Jack Calandra Named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Caleres (Photo: Business Wire)

Following the previously announced CEO succession, and as we transition the executive leadership team for the future, Calandra will succeed Ken Hannah, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of Caleres for the last seven years. Hannah will be available to Caleres as needed to support this orderly transition.

“Jack is a collaborative leader, and his diverse experience makes him the ideal addition to the Caleres leadership team,” said Jay Schmidt, president of Caleres. “His strong financial background and deep expertise in retail, omni-channel, and consumer goods will be essential as we continue to position Caleres for long-term success.”

“I see a tremendous amount of opportunity for future value-creation at Caleres,” said Calandra. “I look forward to working with the entire Caleres team to unlock growth opportunities across the enterprise, to further bolster our financial structure and to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Jack will have responsibility for the company’s finance, accounting, investor relations, external reporting, treasury and tax functions.

“I am confident Jack will be an excellent fit with the Caleres leadership team,” said Diane Sullivan, chairman and CEO. “With his strong business acumen and extensive industry knowledge, Jack is exceptionally well-equipped to help lead the organization forward and to drive significant incremental value for our many stakeholders.”

“Ken’s leadership has been invaluable over the last several years – especially during the depths of the pandemic – strengthening our financial foundation and helping establish a course for our future success,” said Sullivan. “On behalf of the board of directors and all of our Associates, I would like to thank Ken for his contributions over the last seven years and wish him the very best.”

About Jack Calandra

Calandra most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of a.k.a. Brands. Prior to that time, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer for Tailored Brands. Calandra also held several executive positions at Gap, Inc., which included senior vice president, corporate finance and investor relations; senior vice president and CFO, Banana Republic Global; vice president and CFO, Gap Inc. Direct; and vice president and CFO, Gap International. Earlier in his career, he served in various finance roles of increasing responsibility at Unilever. Calandra holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from William & Mary and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of artisanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CALERES, INC.
04:19pJack Calandra Named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Caleres
BU
08:06aSam Edelman Debuts its Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign, Featuring Supermodel Naomi Campbell
BU
08/25Caleres Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.07 a Share, Payable Sept. 30 to Shareholders..
MT
08/25Caleres Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/25Caleres Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 30, 2022
CI
08/23TRANSCRIPT : Caleres, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
08/23Caleres Q2 Earnings, Revenue Increase; Maintains 2022 Outlook; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
08/23CALERES INC. : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/23Earnings Flash (CAL) CALERES Reports Q2 EPS $1.38
MT
08/23Caleres Reports Record Consolidated Net Sales and Earnings in Second Quarter 2022 and R..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALERES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 934 M - -
Net income 2023 154 M - -
Net Debt 2023 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,19x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 983 M 983 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,76 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALERES, INC.17.99%983
ABC-MART,INC.15.01%3 410
METRO BRANDS LIMITED69.82%2 645
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-42.38%2 113
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.21.18%1 211
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-35.51%593