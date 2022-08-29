Jack Calandra Named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Caleres

Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced that Jack Calandra, has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 12, 2022.

Following the previously announced CEO succession, and as we transition the executive leadership team for the future, Calandra will succeed Ken Hannah, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of Caleres for the last seven years. Hannah will be available to Caleres as needed to support this orderly transition.

“Jack is a collaborative leader, and his diverse experience makes him the ideal addition to the Caleres leadership team,” said Jay Schmidt, president of Caleres. “His strong financial background and deep expertise in retail, omni-channel, and consumer goods will be essential as we continue to position Caleres for long-term success.”

“I see a tremendous amount of opportunity for future value-creation at Caleres,” said Calandra. “I look forward to working with the entire Caleres team to unlock growth opportunities across the enterprise, to further bolster our financial structure and to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Jack will have responsibility for the company’s finance, accounting, investor relations, external reporting, treasury and tax functions.

“I am confident Jack will be an excellent fit with the Caleres leadership team,” said Diane Sullivan, chairman and CEO. “With his strong business acumen and extensive industry knowledge, Jack is exceptionally well-equipped to help lead the organization forward and to drive significant incremental value for our many stakeholders.”

“Ken’s leadership has been invaluable over the last several years – especially during the depths of the pandemic – strengthening our financial foundation and helping establish a course for our future success,” said Sullivan. “On behalf of the board of directors and all of our Associates, I would like to thank Ken for his contributions over the last seven years and wish him the very best.”

About Jack Calandra

Calandra most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of a.k.a. Brands. Prior to that time, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer for Tailored Brands. Calandra also held several executive positions at Gap, Inc., which included senior vice president, corporate finance and investor relations; senior vice president and CFO, Banana Republic Global; vice president and CFO, Gap Inc. Direct; and vice president and CFO, Gap International. Earlier in his career, he served in various finance roles of increasing responsibility at Unilever. Calandra holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from William & Mary and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of artisanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more.

