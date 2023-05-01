Advanced search
CALERES, INC.

2023-05-01
23.02 USD   +0.96%
Sam Edelman Launches ReLove Initiative: A Resell Program

05/01/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Sam Edelman, the contemporary lifestyle brand behind some of the world’s most iconic footwear and a Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brand, today announced the launch of its ReLove initiative. ReLove is a resell program for preloved Sam Edelman footwear created in partnership with sustainability and technology platform Archive.

"At Sam Edelman, we take pride in using the highest quality materials to design pieces that are made to last," said Jesse Edelman, the company's GM and SVP. "With ReLove, we can extend the life of our products while giving our customers another choice when buying our shoes."

CEO and co-founder of Archive Emily Gittins added, "We are excited to partner with Sam Edelman to introduce resale to the brand’s customers for the first time through the launch of the ReLove program. ReLove is custom designed to be an extension of the brand and to ensure that beloved Sam Edelman pieces can live multiple lives.”

The peer-to-peer platform allows customers to list their gently used Sam Edelman shoes to sell through the designated page on the brand’s website, providing customers with a more sustainable way to update their wardrobe and extending the lifespan of Sam Edelman products. Customers will select the Sam Edelman pieces they would like to sell and create a listing with photos and a description. Once sold, the customer will be provided with a pre-paid label to ship their pieces to the buyer. Customers can then choose between cash or a Sam Edelman credit as their form of payment.

Learn more about Sam Edelman’s ReLove program and list your Sam Edelman items here.

Read more about Caleres’ ESG commitments here.

About Sam Edelman:

A creative visionary and legend in the footwear industry, Sam Edelman is a dominant force in fashion. Sam and his wife, muse and business co-founder, Libby Edelman, have grown Sam Edelman into a complete lifestyle brand. Since 2004, the Sam Edelman brand has been synonymous with aspirational luxury. Inspired by timeless American elegance, Sam’s innate understanding of the customer translates conceptually into a modern lifestyle informed by rich heritage, creativity, and innovation. With flagship locations in SoHo and Beverly Hills, and retail stores from Hong Kong to Dubai, Sam Edelman continues to expand its presence worldwide.

About Caleres:

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Lifestride, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

For more information, visit Sam Edelman's website at www.samedelman.com.

Instagram @sam_edelman


