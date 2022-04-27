Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Caleres, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   US1295001044

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/26 04:00:02 pm EDT
22.15 USD   -1.42%
07:31aSoles4Souls Recipient of $1 Million Commitment from Caleres
BU
04/15Famous Footwear Teams Up with Gateway Arch Park Foundation in Round Up Campaign for National Park Week and Earth Day
BU
04/14Caleres Details Progress on 2025 Targets in Second Annual ESG Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Soles4Souls Recipient of $1 Million Commitment from Caleres

04/27/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grant to be Paid Over Two Years Through Charitable Trust Donation, Round Up Campaign and Product Donation to Support 4EveryKid Program

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) has announced a $1 million donation to Soles4Souls to help provide shoes for homeless children through the 4EveryKid program, it was announced today by Diane Sullivan, chairman and CEO of Caleres, and Buddy Teaster, CEO and president of Soles4Souls.

The donation will be paid from the Caleres Cares Charitable Trust over two years, including a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in-kind product donation. The in-kind donation will include athletic shoes for homeless children just in time for back-to-school this fall. Additionally, Caleres brands including Famous Footwear, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Sam Edelman will support the 4EveryKid campaign through a round up at checkout option online during the month of September.

The first product donation to the 4EveryKid program will happen this summer and will benefit children in St. Louis, where Caleres is headquartered.

“There are more than 17,000 kids experiencing homelessness in the greater St. Louis region of 15 counties and 854 public schools. This donation will help us reach every single one of them to make sure they have a new pair of shoes to start school this fall,” said Teaster. “When we approached Caleres with our vision around this program, they didn’t hesitate. Their donation will help us work directly with St. Louis area public schools to give them the support they need to help kids prepare for their first day of school.”

“Our mission is to inspire people to feel great…feet first,” said Sullivan. “While we often do that in spirit, this program gives us the opportunity to do that literally. Buddy and the Soles4Souls team do incredible work and we are thankful for the opportunity to join them in supporting an extraordinary program right here in our own back yard.”


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CALERES, INC.
07:31aSoles4Souls Recipient of $1 Million Commitment from Caleres
BU
04/15Famous Footwear Teams Up with Gateway Arch Park Foundation in Round Up Campaign for Nat..
BU
04/14Caleres Details Progress on 2025 Targets in Second Annual ESG Report
BU
04/12CHOOSE HOPE : Long Anticipated Collaboration Between Tracy Reese Hope For Flowers and Natu..
BU
04/05Rykä Partners with Chanel Miller on Limited-Edition Courage Sneaker
BU
03/28CALERES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
03/24Vionic SVP and GM, Angela Caltagirone, Honored by Dress for Success in Its "Your Hour, ..
PR
03/23CALERES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/15CALERES INC. : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Caleres, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALERES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 878 M - -
Net income 2023 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 76,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,54x
Yield 2023 1,26%
Capitalization 841 M 841 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,15 $
Average target price 35,67 $
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Schmidt President
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALERES, INC.-2.34%841
ABC-MART,INC.5.68%3 376
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-26.26%2 692
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.2.39%1 052
CCC S.A.-51.94%632
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-40.00%570