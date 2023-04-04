Calfrac Well Services Ltd. 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (“Calfrac”) (TSX:CFW) intends to release its 2023 first quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday May 9, 2023, and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 10:00 A.M. MT (12:00 P.M. ET) on the same day.



To participate in the conference call please register at the URL link below. Once registered, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN, which will allow you to ask questions.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0bfddac1c9204201b77258241d16eb6e

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through the link below. A replay of the webcast call will also be available on Calfrac’s website for at least 90 days.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nhyoz7sj

About Calfrac:

Calfrac’s common shares and warrants are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols “CFW” and “CFW.WT”, respectively.

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells with continuing operations focused throughout North America and Argentina. Further information regarding Calfrac Well Services Ltd., including the most recently filed Annual Information Form, can be accessed on Calfrac’s website at www.calfrac.com or under the Company’s public filings found at www.sedar.com.

For further information on this conference call, please contact:

Michael Olinek

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 234-6673

Suite 500, 407 – 8 Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1E5

Website: www.calfrac.com