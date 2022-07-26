Calgro M3 : Interest payment notification

Calgro M3 Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration Number 2005/027663/06
JSE Alpha code: CGRI1
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment:
|
Bond code:
|
CGR 42
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000153099
|
Coupon:
|
8.90000%
|
Interest period:
|
03 May 2022 to 02 August 2022
|
Interest amount due:
|
R 1,009,479.45
|
Payment date:
|
03 August 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following business day
26 July 2022
Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
