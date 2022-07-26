Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Calgro M3 Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
CALGRO M3 HOLDINGS LIMITED

End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
3.000 ZAR    0.00%
Calgro M3 : Interest payment notification

07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Calgro M3 Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration Number 2005/027663/06

JSE Alpha code: CGRI1

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment:

Bond code:

CGR 42

ISIN:

ZAG000153099

Coupon:

8.90000%

Interest period:

03 May 2022 to 02 August 2022

Interest amount due:

R 1,009,479.45

Payment date:

03 August 2022

Date convention:

Following business day

26 July 2022

Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Calgro M3 Holdings Limited published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 373 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 364 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 473
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart CALGRO M3 HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Calgro M3 Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,00 ZAR
Average target price 4,08 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Managers and Directors
Willem Jakobus Lategan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sayuri Naicker Executive Director & Financial Director
Hatla Ntene Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ralph Bruce Patmore Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mduduzi Edward Gama Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALGRO M3 HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.00%22
D.R. HORTON, INC.-30.51%26 186
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.63%15 766
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.15%11 936
PULTEGROUP, INC.-19.68%10 622
PERSIMMON PLC-34.31%7 208