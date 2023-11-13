Calian Group Ltd. Stock price
Equities
CGY
CA12989J1084
Business Support Services
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|51.40 CAD
|+0.94%
|+2.92%
|-23.04%
|Sales 2023 *
|653 M 474 M
|Sales 2024 *
|709 M 514 M
|Capitalization
|602 M 436 M
|Net income 2023 *
|19.00 M 13.77 M
|Net income 2024 *
|30.00 M 21.74 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,91x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|6.70 M 4.86 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|31.45 M 22.79 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,80x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
31,3x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
18,5x
|Employees
|4,400
|Yield 2023 *
2,20%
|Yield 2024 *
2,20%
|Free-Float
|99.49%
|1 day
|+0.94%
|1 week
|+2.92%
|Current month
|+3.48%
|1 month
|+3.67%
|3 months
|-3.11%
|6 months
|-16.42%
|Current year
|-23.04%
1 week
49.57
51.54
1 month
46.27
51.54
Current year
46.27
67.50
1 year
46.27
68.53
3 years
46.27
72.11
5 years
0.00
72.11
10 years
0.00
72.11
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Kevin Ford CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|-
|2010
Patrick Houston DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|2019
Michael Muldner CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|2022
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Ray Basler BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|1986
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2020
Kevin Ford CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|-
|2010
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.36%
|79 M€
|-4.84%
|0.32%
|11 M€
|-.--%
|0.04%
|103 M€
|+2.90%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|51.40
|+0.94%
|904
|23-11-10
|50.92
|-0.16%
|3,752
|23-11-09
|51.00
|+2.90%
|7,198
|23-11-08
|49.57
|-0.45%
|2,044
|23-11-07
|49.79
|-0.30%
|1,902
Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 11:48 am EST
Calian Group Ltd. is a diverse solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services. It provides business services and solutions to both industry and government customers in the areas of health, learning, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, and information technology (IT). Its Advanced Technologies segment is a supplier of technical solutions, services and products to the aerospace and defense, satellite, wired and terrestrial wireless, agricultural technology, and nuclear industries. The Health segment delivers healthcare and digital health solutions. The ITCS segment includes on-demand resourcing, IT and cybersecurity consulting, managed services, and software as a service. Its Learning segment provides training as a service, emergency management solutions, and custom training solutions. It also offers a full suite of services from design, installation and teleport services to satellite operations.
SectorBusiness Support Services
Calendar
2023-11-26 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
50.92CAD
Average target price
71.83CAD
Spread / Average Target
+41.07%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-23.04%
|435 M $
|+18.60%
|54 337 M $
|+11.13%
|16 865 M $
|+2.52%
|10 965 M $
|-10.89%
|10 678 M $
|+4.74%
|9 699 M $
|-43.47%
|7 960 M $
|-5.68%
|7 493 M $
|-31.01%
|5 860 M $
|-38.69%
|5 495 M $