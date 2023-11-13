Stock CGY CALIAN GROUP LTD.
PDF Report : Calian Group Ltd.

Calian Group Ltd. Stock price

Equities

CGY

CA12989J1084

Business Support Services

Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:48:43 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Calian Group Ltd. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
51.40 CAD +0.94% +2.92% -23.04%
Nov. 09 Calian Group Brief: Acquiring 100% of shares in Ottawa-based Decisive Group Inc. for up to C$74.7Million; Includes amount to be paid in cash at closing of C$50M MT
Nov. 09 Calian Group Brief: Entering into Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire Decisive Group MT
Financials

Sales 2023 * 653 M 474 M Sales 2024 * 709 M 514 M Capitalization 602 M 436 M
Net income 2023 * 19.00 M 13.77 M Net income 2024 * 30.00 M 21.74 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,91x
Net cash position 2023 * 6.70 M 4.86 M Net cash position 2024 * 31.45 M 22.79 M EV / Sales 2024 *
0,80x
P/E ratio 2023 *
31,3x
P/E ratio 2024 *
18,5x
Employees 4,400
Yield 2023 *
2,20%
Yield 2024 *
2,20%
Free-Float 99.49%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Calian Group Ltd.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Calian Group Ltd.

Calian Group Ltd. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Decisive Group Inc. for CAD 74.7 million. CI
Calian Group Appoints Tremblay as President of its IT and Cyber Solutions Unit MT
Calian Group Ltd. Announces the Appointment of Michael Tremblay as President, IT and Cyber Solutions, Effective December 1, 2023 CI
Calian Group Provides Update on Fiscal 2023 Outlook MT
Tranche Update on Calian Group Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 30, 2023. CI
Calian Group Ltd. Provides Preliminary Unaudited Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Calian Group Adds Digital Health Portfolio To Health Solutions Division MT
Calian Group Says Won Contracts with Shared Services Canada Worth Combined Value of $17.57 Million MT
Calian Group Ltd. Wins Contracts with Shared Services Canada Worth Combined Value of $17.57 Million CI
Calian Group Initiated at CIBC with Outperformer Rating, $65 Price Target MT
Analyst Recommendations on Calian Group Ltd.

Calian Group Outperform Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets Following Release of Fiscal Q2 Results MT
Press releases Calian Group Ltd.

Calian Announces President, IT and Cyber Solutions GL
Calian : Receives Multiple Cisco Powered Services Specializations PU
News in other languages on Calian Group Ltd.

Calian(MD) conclut un contrat d’achat définitif pour l’acquisition de Decisive Group
Calian : 2022 Annual Report
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.94%
1 week+2.92%
Current month+3.48%
1 month+3.67%
3 months-3.11%
6 months-16.42%
Current year-23.04%
Highs and lows

1 week
49.57
Extreme 49.565
51.54
1 month
46.27
Extreme 46.27
51.54
Current year
46.27
Extreme 46.27
67.50
1 year
46.27
Extreme 46.27
68.53
3 years
46.27
Extreme 46.27
72.11
5 years
0.00
Extreme 0
72.11
10 years
0.00
Extreme 0
72.11
Managers and Directors - Calian Group Ltd.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Kevin Ford CEO
 Chief Executive Officer - 2010
Patrick Houston DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 2019
Michael Muldner CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - 2022
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Ray Basler BRD
 Director/Board Member - 1986
Royden Richardson BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2020
Kevin Ford CEO
 Chief Executive Officer - 2010
ETFs positioned on Calian Group Ltd.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ISHARES S&P/TSX SMALL CAP INDEX ETF - CAD ETF iShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF - CAD
0.36% 79 M€ -4.84%
ISHARES EDGE MSCI MULTIFACTOR CANADA INDEX ETF - CAD ETF iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF - CAD
0.32% 11 M€ -.--%
ISHARES ESG ADVANCED MSCI CANADA INDEX ETF - CAD ETF iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF - CAD
0.04% 103 M€ +2.90%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 51.40 +0.94% 904
23-11-10 50.92 -0.16% 3,752
23-11-09 51.00 +2.90% 7,198
23-11-08 49.57 -0.45% 2,044
23-11-07 49.79 -0.30% 1,902

Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 11:48 am EST

Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. is a diverse solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services. It provides business services and solutions to both industry and government customers in the areas of health, learning, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, and information technology (IT). Its Advanced Technologies segment is a supplier of technical solutions, services and products to the aerospace and defense, satellite, wired and terrestrial wireless, agricultural technology, and nuclear industries. The Health segment delivers healthcare and digital health solutions. The ITCS segment includes on-demand resourcing, IT and cybersecurity consulting, managed services, and software as a service. Its Learning segment provides training as a service, emergency management solutions, and custom training solutions. It also offers a full suite of services from design, installation and teleport services to satellite operations.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2023-11-26 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Calian Group Ltd.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
50.92CAD
Average target price
71.83CAD
Spread / Average Target
+41.07%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Business Support Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CALIAN GROUP LTD. Stock Calian Group Ltd.
-23.04% 435 M $
CINTAS CORPORATION Stock Cintas Corporation
+18.60% 54 337 M $
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. Stock Jacobs Solutions Inc.
+11.13% 16 865 M $
RB GLOBAL, INC. Stock RB Global, Inc.
+2.52% 10 965 M $
BUREAU VERITAS SA Stock Bureau Veritas SA
-10.89% 10 678 M $
LG CORP. Stock LG Corp.
+4.74% 9 699 M $
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Stock Teleperformance SE
-43.47% 7 960 M $
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Stock Intertek Group plc
-5.68% 7 493 M $
GENPACT LIMITED Stock Genpact Limited
-31.01% 5 860 M $
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION Stock Concentrix Corporation
-38.69% 5 495 M $
Other Business Support Services
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Calian Group Ltd. - Toronto Stock Exchange
