Calian Group Ltd. is a diverse solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services. It provides business services and solutions to both industry and government customers in the areas of health, learning, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, and information technology (IT). Its Advanced Technologies segment is a supplier of technical solutions, services and products to the aerospace and defense, satellite, wired and terrestrial wireless, agricultural technology, and nuclear industries. The Health segment delivers healthcare and digital health solutions. The ITCS segment includes on-demand resourcing, IT and cybersecurity consulting, managed services, and software as a service. Its Learning segment provides training as a service, emergency management solutions, and custom training solutions. It also offers a full suite of services from design, installation and teleport services to satellite operations.

Sector Business Support Services