Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Calian Group Ltd.    CGY   CA12989J1084

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

(CGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calian : Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

OTTAWA, September 22, 2020 - Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today announced that Seann Hamer has been appointed their new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

'Establishing a CTO role within Calian is critical as we embark on Calian's new three-year strategic growth plan. The CTO's primary responsibilities will be in developing, executing and communicating our customer facing technology roadmap and driving our innovation agenda. Seann will be an advisor to myself and our Division leaders on product development, acquisitive growth strategies and R&D priorities including the launch of a formal Calian Innovation playbook. I envision the CTO as a true driver and champion of Calian innovation.' said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO, 'I welcome Seann to the corporate leadership team and am excited to see the impact of this role in driving our growth strategy and continued transformation in the years to come.'

Mr. Hamer has over 35 years of experience in the satellite and cable networks industries as a result of numerous technical and business positions he has held over his career at Calian. Most recently he held dual roles as the VP, Communications Products and VP, Marketing and Development in the Calian Advanced Technologies division. He was a driving force in the creation of a successful and growing products business. With a strong technology background and a solid understanding of the markets, Seann has the vision and experience to lead Calian as its first CTO.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.comor contact us at [email protected]

Kevin Ford Patrick Houston Media inquiries:

President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 613-599-8600 x 2298

613-599-8600 613-599-8600

Disclaimer

Calian Group Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 17:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CALIAN GROUP LTD.
01:55pCALIAN : Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer
PU
09/23CALIAN : Selected to Provide Science and Technology Services for Department of N..
AQ
09/23Calian Selected to Provide Science and Technology Services for Department of ..
GL
09/03Calian Acquires Canadian Manufacturer of Wireless Antennas
GL
09/01CALIAN : Announces Resignation of Kenneth Loeb as Chair of the Board of Director..
AQ
09/01Calian Announces Resignation of Kenneth Loeb as Chair of the Board of Directo..
GL
08/24CALIAN GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/11Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share
GL
08/11Calian Reports Record Third Quarter Results
GL
07/22CALIAN : to Hold Conference Call Following Release of Third Quarter FY2020...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 427 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2020 18,7 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net cash 2020 17,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 631 M 475 M 475 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CALIAN GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Calian Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIAN GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 73,94 CAD
Last Close Price 64,65 CAD
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Weber Chairman
Patrick Houston Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sandra Cote VP-Information Technology & Professional Services
Jerry Johnston Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIAN GROUP LTD.67.92%474
CINTAS CORPORATION24.52%35 363
TELEPERFORMANCE23.41%18 457
INTERTEK GROUP PLC10.05%13 414
UNITED RENTALS10.94%13 336
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.04%12 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group