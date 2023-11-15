OTTAWA, November 15, 2023 - Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions is proud to have been selected to participate in the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) program on Digital Health in the United Kingdom.

The Digital Health CTA is a flagship initiative of the Government of Canada aimed at supporting high potential Canadian innovators achieve growth and scalability in international markets. The CTA is run by the Canadian High Commission in London with support from UK HealthGateway, a leader in health market access for medical technologies and systems.

"The selection of Calian to be part of this flagship program is a recognition of our leadership in Canadian digital health and our award-winning software applications," says Derek Clark, President, Health at Calian. "By participating, Calian will be building on our Canadian successes and expanding our access to world-class advisors, unique sales opportunities, R&D partnerships, and a top-tier peer to peer network."

The digital health platform put forward in the Calian proposal enables hospitals and health institutions to seamlessly integrate with legacy hospital systems, enhancing overall efficiency. Moreover, it empowers patients to engage in virtual consultations with healthcare professionals while facilitating remote monitoring of vital signs. Calian's Digital Health portfolio includes Corolar Cloud which offers class-leading healthcare interoperability - a key need of the healthcare system - as well as Nexi which offers flexible resourcing.

Healthcare professionals can conduct off-site sessions, harnessing the advantages of a gig economy model. The software applications are accessible to users in both English and French, ensuring a broad and inclusive reach. For more, visit Calian Health.