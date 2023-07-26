OTTAWA, July 26, 2023 - Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse solutions company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, is teaming with Google Cloud to help healthcare providers meet mandatory compliance measures on their journey to the cloud.

Google Cloud has engaged iSecurity, a Calian company, along with their partner MD&A Health, to produce in-depth documentation to help healthcare and medical research organizations consider Google Cloud as a platform of choice. The companies outlined their findings by way of a Threat Risk Assessment (TRA) and a Privacy Impact Report (PIA) available to download-which can be used by Google as a "seal of approval" for its cloud platform.

"The cloud has had major impacts on data-driven medical research, enabling breakthroughs that otherwise would have taken substantially longer to happen," says Raheel Qureshi, Partner, iSecurity, a Calian company. "iSecurity are leaders in helping organizations understand the risks and in providing pathways to the cloud."

Healthcare organizations are leveraging cloud services for operational cost reduction, increased efficiency, improved quality of care and improved patient satisfaction. Calian is poised to assist organizations through this transition from on premise to cloud, by addressing primary concerns regarding security, privacy and data sovereignty.

"iSecurity's thorough, independent PIA and TRA assessments of Google Cloud will help Canadian healthcare organizations, such as ours, review the effectiveness of Google Cloud's security and privacy controls," said Kashif Parvaiz, Regional CISO for University Health Network (UHN) and several other Toronto area hospitals. "These assessments provide additional confidence in the validation of Google Cloud's critical controls, a clear understanding of customer responsibilities, and ultimately will help accelerate the migration of patient and research data to the cloud."

