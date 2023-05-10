Calian : Q2-23 Results

NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Calian Reports Record Revenue for the Second Quarter (All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars) OTTAWA, May 10, 2023 - Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023. Second quarter highlights: Revenue up 19% to $169 million

Gross margin above 30% for the fourth consecutive quarter

Adjusted EBITDA 1 at $17 million, in line with Q2 last year

at $17 million, in line with Q2 last year Operating free cash flow 1 of $11 million

of $11 million Cash on hand of $46 million and net liquidity of $126 million

New contract signings of $147 million

Entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire US Satellite Communications Provider Hawaii Pacific Teleport

Financial Highlights Three months ended Six months ended (in millions of $, except per share & margins) March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Revenue 168.5 142.1 19% 316.1 271.6 16% Adjusted EBITDA1 Adjusted EBITDA %1 Net Profit EPS Adjusted Net Profit1 Adjusted EPS Diluted1 Operating Free Cash Flow1 16.8 16.8 -% 31.1 30.7 1% 10.0% 11.8% (180bps) 9.8% 11.3% (147bps) 4.5 1.3 257% 9.1 5.6 63% $0.39 $0.11 255% $0.78 $0.49 59% 10.6 13.3 (20%) 19.4 22.9 (16%) $0.90 $1.16 (23%) $1.65 $2.01 (18%) 10.7 13.1 (18%) 22.9 22.9 -% 1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.

"We closed another record quarter, generating double-digit revenue growth of 19% with contributions from both organic and acquisitions, in line with our strategic objectives," said Kevin Ford, Calian Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to invest in our long-term growth and execute our M&A strategy with the announcement that we entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assts of US-based Hawaii Pacific Teleport. With a stronger second half of the year expected, we remain confident in our ability to post our 6th consecutive record year." "We continued to drive gross margin performance above 30% for the fourth consecutive quarter," said Patrick Houston, Calian Chief Financial Officer. "While our adjusted EBITDA was the highest second quarter on record, our margin was down due to inflationary pressures and ongoing investments in growth and delivery capacity. These investments will help position us to capitalize on our long-term growth objectives." Second Quarter Results Revenues increased 19%, from $142 million to $169 million, driven by double-digit growth in Information Technology & Cyber Solutions (ITCS), Advanced Technologies and Learning segments. ITCS : Revenues increased 53% to $49 million mainly driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex last March.

: Revenues increased 53% to $49 million mainly driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex last March. Learning : Revenues grew 16% to $29 million driven by its organic growth initiatives, including business development, research & development of software tools and further international expansion, which increased customer share of wallet and attracted new customers.

: Revenues grew 16% to $29 million driven by its organic growth initiatives, including business development, research & development of software tools and further international expansion, which increased customer share of wallet and attracted new customers. Advanced Technologies: Revenues increased 18% to $47 million driven by the ramping up of ground systems projects, coupled with increased demand for GNSS products and Ag Tech product deliveries.

Revenues increased 18% to $47 million driven by the ramping up of ground systems projects, coupled with increased demand for GNSS products and Ag Tech product deliveries. Health: Revenues decreased 4% to $44 million due to lower COVID-19 related business which declined 19% year-over-year, partially offset by higher demand generated from the mainstay health services and Contract Research Organization services. Liquidity and Capital Resources Calian generated $11 million in operating free cash flows1 in the second quarter. The Company used its cash primarily to pay debt, earnouts on past acquisitions and dividends. The Company ended the quarter with net cash of $46 million and an available credit facility resulting in total available liquidity of $126 million. Purchase Agreement to Acquire Hawaii Pacific Teleport On March 9, 2023, the Company announced it entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assets of US-based Hawaii Pacific Teleport for up to CAD$62M (US$46M).

Management Departure Today, Calian announced the resignation of Sacha Gera, President IT & Cyber Solutions (ITCS), who has decided to pursue a leadership role with a local software company. Mr. Gera will remain with the company until the end of May. "Sacha has been a key part of the Calian senior leadership team and has made significant contributions to the growth and success of our company over these past two years," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "He has built a strong leadership team within our ITCS segment that will ensure the continuity of our day-to-day operations and maintain our momentum in both Canada and the United States. I want to thank him for all of his support and wish him all the best in his future endeavours." Quarterly Dividend Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable June 7, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes. Guidance Reiterated "With new contract signings of $147 million, a robust backlog of $1.2 billion combined with increased recurring revenue streams, we are on pace to deliver another record year in FY23," said Mr. Ford. Guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023 (in thousands of Canadian $) Low High Revenue 630,000 680,000 Adjusted EBITDA 70,000 75,000 Adjusted Net Profit 46,000 50,000 Note: This guidance does not include the impact of acquisitions that have not yet closed (Hawaii Pacific Teleport) or future acquisitions. About Calian We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets.

