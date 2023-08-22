OTTAWA, August 22, 2023 - Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse solutions company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, has been issued a Canadian patent covering key innovations in the agricultural technology space.

This patent - which applies to Bin-Sense Direct units and to Calian's system and method of communicating grain bin condition data to a smartphone - is the latest addition to Calian's growing portfolio of intellectual property in ag-tech and beyond, representing the continual innovation the company is pushing into the marketplace.

"We are proud to announce this achievement," says Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian. "At Calian, innovation is at our core, and we encourage innovation across our organization, ensuring we remain on the leading edge in all areas that we operate. Solving customer challenges by bringing ideas, technology and people together is who we are."

Bin-Sense is a revolutionary agricultural technology enabling remote monitoring of temperature and moisture conditions inside grain storage containers. Bin-Sense users can optimize conditions to lower costs, maximize yield and minimize spoilage, allowing important crops to move forward in the value-processing chain.

"From a start-up in 2015, to being acquired by Calian in 2018, we have consistently leveraged our technology and creativity to create industry leading solutions," says Tanner Folk, Vice President, Calian Agriculture. "This patent award enables us to protect and fully benefit from our innovation and is a testament to the hard-work and dedication of the Calian Agriculture team."

Calian is committed to protecting and monetizing innovation to drive organic growth and create new market opportunities.

