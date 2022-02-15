Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Calian Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGY   CA12989J1084

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

(CGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calian : Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Calian Group Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CALIAN GROUP LTD.
05:34pCALIAN : Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results
PU
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Calian Group Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10Calian displays continued growth momentum with diversification and expanding margins, F..
AQ
02/09Calian Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on March 9, 2022
CI
02/09Calian Group Ltd. Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/09Calian Group Reports Q1 2022 Adjusted EPS of $0.85, Says Revenue Grew 11%
MT
02/09CALIAN : Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share
PU
02/09CALIAN : displays continued growth momentum with diversification and expanding margins&hel..
PU
02/09Calian Group Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 597 M 468 M 468 M
Net income 2022 26,0 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net cash 2022 76,0 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 638 M 500 M 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CALIAN GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Calian Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIAN GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 56,36 CAD
Average target price 80,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ford VP, GM-Business & Technology Services Division
Patrick Houston Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George Weber Chairman
Seann Hamer Chief Technology Officer
Jerry Johnston Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIAN GROUP LTD.-8.42%501
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.40%38 433
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-18.27%21 271
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.00%12 527
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-8.28%11 249
EDENRED SE-5.45%10 802