    CGY   CA12989J1084

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

(CGY)
  Report
Calian : to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of Fourth Quarter…

11/16/2021 | 05:17pm EST
Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Calian Group Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:16:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 520 M 414 M 414 M
Net income 2021 14,4 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,0x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 666 M 532 M 530 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CALIAN GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Calian Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIAN GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 59,03 CAD
Average target price 78,79 CAD
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Houston Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George Weber Chairman
Sandra Cote VP-Information Technology & Professional Services
Seann Hamer Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIAN GROUP LTD.-10.78%532
CINTAS CORPORATION24.18%45 388
TELEPERFORMANCE SE31.63%23 959
BUREAU VERITAS SA35.48%15 216
EDENRED SE-3.00%12 812
LG CORP.-6.55%12 183