OTTAWA, March 14, 2024 - Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions has won contracts with NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) to provide comprehensive support to the development of Supreme Allied Commander Europe's (SACEUR) Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) exercise program.
Calian will support SHAPE as a "Mission Partner" through the development, conduct, evaluation and training support of the holistic exercise program, which will train and evaluate staff across a range of mission essential tasks. Calian will draw on its depth of military training expertise-providing Nuclear and CBRN Exercise Planning subject matter experts to assist in the successful creation and delivery of the program.
"We are proud to assist NATO in the formulation and execution of this future-ready exercise program," says Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian. "Calian has the right combination of relevant experience and deep knowledge of NATO's current and emerging initiatives to support NATO when they cannot afford to fail."
Calian has extensive experience supporting the NATO Education, Training, Exercises and Evaluation programme. Calian has shown it has the pedigree and capacity to deliver niche subject matter expertise in support of SHAPE-with experience working alongside NATO on existing contracts at the Joint Warfare Centre, Allied Command Transformation and Allied Command Operations. Spanning exercise delivery and scenario, doctrine and concept development, Calian can leverage our deep expertise in training and simulation, tapping into support from the wider Calian team to build a deeper, more comprehensive program tailor-made to the unique requirements of SACEUR.
As a global military training leader, Calian uses a blend of technology solutions, modelling and simulation, and the experience and expertise of our team to design, develop, and deliver training to meet any objective. For more on Calian as the training partner of choice, visit Calian Defence.
