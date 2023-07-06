OTTAWA, July 6, 2023 - Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse solutions company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, is pleased to announce we will be supporting the development of NATO's Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the Joint Force Training Centre (JFTC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Modern warfare is rapidly evolving, with new technology and approaches being used by state and non-state forces around the world. For training, this means creating realistic, complex scenarios that prepare military formations for the challenges they will face on operations.

On Exercise LOYAL LEDA 24, Calian will be supporting the development of exercise material for the Grey Cell, providing a Senior EXCON Advisor, and a subject matter expert for opposing forces focusing on non-linear operations. LOYAL LEDA 24 will include military and civilian participants from NATO members to provide a comprehensive training experience.

"With roots in Canada, Calian has been a training partner for the Canadian Armed Forces since 1996 and we have recently expanded our presence in Europe to support NATO and European customers," said Don Whitty, President., Learning. "NATO readiness has become much more significant since 2022, and we are excited to continue delivering for NATO at this critical time for the alliance."

Calian is a global military training leader that supports training development and delivery for the Canadian Army, for the NATO Joint Warfare Centre is Stavanger, Norway, and has previously delivered training support for JFTC exercises at Bydgoszcz, Poland. Using a blend of technology solutions, modelling and simulation, and the experience and expertise of our team, Calian designs, develops, and delivers training to meet any objective.

For more on Calian as the training partner of choice, visit Calian Defence.