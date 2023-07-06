OTTAWA, July 6, 2023 - Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse solutions company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, is pleased to announce we will be supporting the development of NATO's Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the Joint Force Training Centre (JFTC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland.
Modern warfare is rapidly evolving, with new technology and approaches being used by state and non-state forces around the world. For training, this means creating realistic, complex scenarios that prepare military formations for the challenges they will face on operations.
On Exercise LOYAL LEDA 24, Calian will be supporting the development of exercise material for the Grey Cell, providing a Senior EXCON Advisor, and a subject matter expert for opposing forces focusing on non-linear operations. LOYAL LEDA 24 will include military and civilian participants from NATO members to provide a comprehensive training experience.
"With roots in Canada, Calian has been a training partner for the Canadian Armed Forces since 1996 and we have recently expanded our presence in Europe to support NATO and European customers," said Don Whitty, President., Learning. "NATO readiness has become much more significant since 2022, and we are excited to continue delivering for NATO at this critical time for the alliance."
Calian is a global military training leader that supports training development and delivery for the Canadian Army, for the NATO Joint Warfare Centre is Stavanger, Norway, and has previously delivered training support for JFTC exercises at Bydgoszcz, Poland. Using a blend of technology solutions, modelling and simulation, and the experience and expertise of our team, Calian designs, develops, and delivers training to meet any objective.
For more on Calian as the training partner of choice, visit Calian Defence.
www.calian.com
We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's "Confidence. Engineered". A global company with more than 40 years of steady growth, we have offices and projects spanning North American, European, and international markets.
Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.
Media inquiries:pr@calian.com613-599-8600 x 2298 Investor Relations inquiries:ir@calian.comDISCLAIMER
Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.
Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Calian Group Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 18:59:06 UTC.