Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) announced today that it will be presenting at The 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Caliber is scheduled to present on April 9th at 8:00 AM ET. CEO, Chris Loeffler, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here.

About Caliber

With more than $2.9 billion of managed assets, including estimated costs to complete assets under development, Caliber’s 15-year track record of managing and developing real estate is built on a singular goal: make money in all market conditions. Our growth is fueled by our performance and our competitive advantage: we invest in projects, strategies, and geographies that global real estate institutions do not. Integral to our competitive advantage is our in-house shared services group, which offers Caliber greater control over our real estate and visibility to future investment opportunities. There are multiple ways to participate in Caliber’s success: invest in Nasdaq-listed CaliberCos Inc. or invest directly in our Private Funds.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

For further information on Caliber:

Lisa Fortuna

Investor Relations

310-622-8251

ir@caliberco.com

www.caliberco.com