CaliberCos Inc., (the “Company” or “Caliber”) (NASDAQ: CWD), a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager, today announced that Chris Loeffler, CEO of Caliber, will present at FactRight’s Annual Due Diligence Conference on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 am MDT. Mr. Loeffler’s discussion will focus on the Funds that Caliber sponsors, including the Caliber Tax-Advantaged Opportunity Zone Fund II, LLC, Caliber Opportunistic Growth Fund, LLC and Caliber Core+ Growth & Income Fund, LLC.

The FactRight Annual Due Diligence Conference is designed to be the premier source of perspective and advice for wealth managers seeking access to alternative investments. FactRight provides third-party due diligence, research, and analysis on alternative investments for more than 1,500 RIAs, broker-dealers, and family offices. Its due diligence reports, ongoing coverage of non-traded public programs, and custom risk management services are designed to help wealth managers identify and assess the material strengths and risks of an offering or a sponsor.

FactRight has issued due diligence reports on both the Caliber Tax-Advantaged Opportunity Zone Fund II and Caliber Opportunistic Growth Fund. FactRight has also issued a due diligence report on Caliber as the sponsor of these Funds.

About CaliberCos Inc.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

