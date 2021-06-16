Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Calibre Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXB   CA13000C2058

CALIBRE MINING CORP.

(CXB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calibre Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

06/16/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to  announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held via live webcast.  A total of 227,705,860 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 67.72% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 6, 2021.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors; and
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s external auditors for 2021. 

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

NomineeOutcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Darren HallCarried221,059,62399.87287,9070.13
Blayne JohnsonCarried217,594,51598.303,753,0151.70
Douglas ForsterCarried206,796,86093.4314,550,6706.57
Edward FarrautoCarried217,622,71298.323,724,8181.68
Raymond ThrelkeldCarried211,892,85195.739,454,6794.27
Douglas HurstCarried204,869,39392.5616,478,1377.44
Audra WalshCarried213,635,86596.527,711,6653.48
Mike VintCarried220,837,47099.77510,0600.23
Randall ChatwinCarried220,455,83599.60891,6950.40

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next AGM of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

 Outcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld 
 Carried227,631,32299.9774,5380.03 

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Darren Hall”

Darren Hall
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & IR
T: (604) 628-1010
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.  Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a ‘hub-and-spoke’ operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CALIBRE MINING CORP.
05:30pCalibre Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
GL
06/08CALIBRE MINING  : Intercepts 13.83 g/t Gold Over 4.4 Metres, 11.37 g/t Gold Over..
AQ
05/18CALIBRE MINING  : Strengthens Management Team With Key Appointments
AQ
05/12CALIBRE MINING  : Announces Continued Success Expanding Resources and Identifyin..
AQ
05/11CALIBRE MINING  : Says Limon Drilling Shows Additional High-Grade Gold Mineraliz..
MT
05/11CALIBRE MINING  : Corporate Presentation
PU
05/11Calibre Announces Continued Success Expanding Resources and Identifying New Z..
GL
05/04CALIBRE MINING  : Q1 2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
05/03CALIBRE MINING BRIEF : Cites "Strong" First Quarter 2021 Production and Costs, I..
MT
05/03CALIBRE MINING BRIEF : Q1 Net income of US$16.6 Million and Basic Net Income Per..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 400 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2021 98,9 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 708 M 582 M 577 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart CALIBRE MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Calibre Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIBRE MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,09 CAD
Last Close Price 2,10 CAD
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren Hall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Seaberg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Blayne B. Johnson Chairman
William D. Patterson Vice President-Technical Services
Edward Charles Farrauto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIBRE MINING CORP.-13.22%581
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION16.02%29 040
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED3.16%9 122
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-1.20%6 580
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-10.05%4 208
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK19.90%3 978