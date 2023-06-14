Advanced search
Calibre Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

06/14/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held via live webcast. A total of 246,854,652 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 54.28% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 26, 2023.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors; and
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s external auditors for 2023. 

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

NomineeOutcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Darren HallCarried236,517,67099.60%953,1960.40%
Blayne JohnsonCarried231,371,48697.43%6,099,3802.57%
Douglas ForsterCarried210,670,48888.71%26,800,37811.29%
Edward FarrautoCarried225,986,96495.16%11,483,9024.84%
Raymond ThrelkeldCarried230,802,35997.19%6,668,5072.81%
Douglas HurstCarried208,590,98687.84%28,879,88012.16%
Audra WalshCarried210,949,14088.83%26,521,72611.17%
Mike VintCarried236,661,84999.66%809,0170.34%
Randall ChatwinCarried236,340,25299.52%1,130,6140.48%

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next AGM of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

 Outcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld 
 Carried245,265,27699.36%1,589,3760.64% 


Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall"

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Senior Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations
T: (604) 628-1012
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value. 


