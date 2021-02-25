Calibre Mining : Corporate Presentation

TSX: CXB OTCQX: CXBMF

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Notes to Investors

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, including: the Company's multi -year outlook, forecasts, or estimates relating to the Libertad Complex Preliminary Economic Assessment or the Limon Complex. Forwa rd-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "seek", "target", "potential", " schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward -looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Cali bre's control, including risks associated with or related to: risks relating to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreak including the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they occur, would have on our business; the volatility of metal prices; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining ac tivities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the Company's expectations; the ability to obtain and maintain any nece ssary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; the current ongoing instability in Nicaragua and the ramifications thereof; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regu lations associated with mining activities; the availability of financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on Calibre's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and lab our; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for Calibre's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; co nflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, ple ase refer to Calibre's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019, available on www.sedar.com. The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead Calibre's forward -looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and facto rs include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to Calibre's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic v iability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry. Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities Calibre will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Currency - All amounts are presented in US dollars ("$") unless otherwise stated.

Growth Focused, Value Opportunity For Investors

Top Quartile Free Cash Flow 17% Yield vs Peer group of 9% Yield1

(as at Feb 1, 2021)

EV/2021E Production:

US$2,200 vs Peer Average US$5,400 vs Top Quartile: US$8,2001

(as at Feb 1, 2021)

Re-investing into the business for sustainable, high-margin growth

30%

Top Line Production Growth over 2020

2021 Gold Production 170,000-180,000 ounces

Total Cash Costs: $950 - $1,050 per ounce2

All-In Sustaining Costs: $1,040 - $1,140 per ounce2

$5B

Management & Board

Prior to Calibre, the team delivered >$5 billion in shareholder value; aligned with shareholders with >$10m (~5%) invested.

Expecting a significant Mineral Reserve increase Q1, 2021

3. October 15, 2020 Calibre completed the final acquisition payment to B2Gold of $15.5 million

$53M

Cash position as at Dec. 31, 2020

Debt free and unhedged as of October 15, 20203

$17M

Exploration

2021 Budget: $14-$17m +60,000m of drilling

Value Proposition

EV/2021E Gold Production (US$/oz)1,3

EV/Total Gold Resource (US$/oz)2

2021E Consensus Free Cash Flow Yield (%)4

McEwen MiningOrla

K92

Pure Gold

1st Quartile

Wesdome

Peer Average

Americas

Jaguar

Roxgold

Calibre

Argonaut Gold

Gran Colombia

$681

1.

