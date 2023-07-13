TSX: CXB
OTCQX: CXBMF
Calibre Mining
Creating a Growth-Oriented,Americas-Focused,
Mid-Tier Gold Producer with a Compelling Value Proposition
July 2023
Cautionary Note
Forward-Looking Information
This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements in this presentation that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: Calibre Mining Corp.'s ("Calibre" or the "Company") expectations toward higher grades mined and processed going forward, increased overall annual production and cash flow in 2023 and 2024 and lower per ounce costs; statements and expectations with respect to production guidance, growth and optimization opportunities, and potential mineral reserve or mineral resource expansion in respect of the Company's mineral properties; statements relating to the Company's 2023 priority mineral resource expansion opportunities; the Company's exploration focus at the El Limon Complex; the Company's metal price and cut-off grade assumptions; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex; the Company's plans for the La Libertad Complex for 2023, including the anticipated date of development, permitting and production at Pavon Central and the anticipated dates of permitting, construction, mining and hauling and commercial production at EBP and the Company's expectations with respect to Pavon and EBP and their respective contributions to production growth. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, all available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements such as potential sanctions implemented as a result of the United States Executive Order 13851 dated October 24, 2022.
Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to mine and process higher grades and keep production costs relatively flat going forward; there not being an increase in production costs as a result of any supply chain issues or ongoing COVID-19 restrictions; there being no adverse drop in metal price or cut-off grade at the Company's Nicaraguan properties; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex coming to fruition; there being no adverse development or hindrance in the permitting or construction processes at Pavon and EBP and their respective potential and ability to contribute to production growth. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.
2
CALIBRE MINING CORP |TSX:CXB
Building a Growth-Oriented,Americas-FocusedMid-Tier Gold Producer
3 Operations
High-Grade Discovery
Diversified Production in the Americas
2022: Panteon North at Limon initial results include;
Demonstrated delivery
66.03 g/t Au over 5.6 metres, 30.33 g/t Au over 5.0 metres
Robust organic growth platforms
22.55 g/t Au over 4.9 metres,17.80 g/t Au over 7.3 metres
Significant mine life extension potential
26.02 g/t Au over 8.1 metres, 52.6 g/t Au over 3.8 metres
VTEM geophysical corridor contains recently discovered high-
grade gold zone stretching over an initial 1.5km trend1
$5B
Management and Board Track Record
Value delivered to shareholders prior to Calibre
Invested and aligned with shareholders Delivering on commitments
$77M
250 - 275 kozs
Potential
Cash Position (at June 30, 2023)2
2023 Consolidated Guidance3
Discovery drilling in Nevada & Nicaragua
Strong operating cash flows
Total Cash Costs: $1,000-$1,100 per ounce4
High impact multi-rig drilling underway
Unhedged
All-InSustaining Cost: $1,175-$1,275 per ounce4
2023: 100 km of drilling planned
1. See News Release dated December 8, 2022. 2. See News Release dated July 11, 2023. 3. See News Release dated January 11, 2023. All of which can be found
3 on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on The Company website at www.calibremining.com. 4. Total cash costs per ounce and AISC are non-IFRS measures. See the
"Non-IFRS Measures" section of our Cautionary Note in this presentation.
CALIBRE MINING CORP |TSX:CXB
Attractive Value Proposition
EV / 2023E Consensus Gold Production
(US$/oz)
23E - 24E Avg. Cons. Operating Cash Flow
(US$M)
23E - 24E Avg. Consensus Gold Production
(kozs)
KRR
$3,893
VGCX
$3,879
DPM
$3,649
ORE
$3,617
AR
$2,441
TXG
$2,372
CXB
$1,941
ARIS
$1,871
USA
$1,857
GAU
$1,847
JAG
$1,430
CERT
$1,393
Implied Re-Rating
CXB trades at Significant discount to peer average of $4,500 EV/oz
TXG
DPM
ARIS
$205
CXB
$195
AR
$163
KNT
$130
VGCX
$118
ORE
$116
KRR
$114
WDO
$92
OLA
$73
JAG
$53
USA
$18
CERT
$11
GAU
$5
MUX
($23)
$307
$276
Peer Average $111M
TXG
DPM
CXB
ARIS
AR
VGCX
KRR
WDO
ORE
KNT
MUX
OLA
JAG
USA
GAU
CERT
87
73
73
55
430
276
272
262
258
177
Peer Average 170Koz
169
156
139
136
118
112
Source: Refinitiv, available broker research, company disclosure as at April 20, 2023
4
CALIBRE MINING CORP |TSX:CXB
Continued Delivery and Growth
Q2 2023
Record production of 68,776 oz; YTD 134,526 oz - 20% increase over YTD 2022 Strong balance sheet with $77 million in cash; 32% increase over Q1 2023
Consolidated Annual Gold Production (oz)
300,000
250,000 - 275,000
250,000
221,999
Expanded production capacity with 4th new open pit mine in three years at Eastern Borosi1
200,000
182,755
2023 Outlook
150,000
136,009
Pavon Central & Eastern Borosi production fueling grade driven growth2
100,000
On track to deliver guidance of 250,000 - 275,000 ounces at AISC of $1,175 - $1,275/oz
50,000
0
Growth
1.35 Moz Reserves3: 370% increase from 2019 after 550,000 ounces of production
Strong drill results from Golden Eagle, progressing with metallurgical studies5
Gold Rock: continuing to advance exploration, technical studies and state permitting
Pan: Expansion potential with near mine, high grade drilling at Palomino target6
>1 Million tonnes of surplus mill capacity
Discovery and expansion potential at Eastern Borosi with high grade drill results8 Drilling underway at high-grade gold discoveries at Limon along the VTEM gold corridor7
2020202120222023
Nicaraguan Reserves 1,2
1,200,000
6.00
ounces)
1,000,000
5.00
(Au
800,000
4.00
Reserves
600,000
3.00
Consolidated
200,000
1.00
400,000
2.00
0
0.00
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Libertad
Limon
Reserve Grade
Consolidated Reserve Grade (g/t AU)
1.
Refer to News Release dated May 30, 2023. 2. Refer to the Calibre News Release dated April 18, 2023. 3. Refer to the Calibre News Release dated February 14, 2023. 4. Refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report on the El
5
Limon Mine, Nicaragua, dated June 30, 2019, and NI 43-101 Technical Report on the La Libertad Mine, Nicaragua, dated June 30, 2019, and NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pavon Gold Project, dated January 2020.
5.
CALIBRE MINING CORP |TSX:CXB
Refer to the Calibre News Release dated April 12, 2023. 6. Refer to the Calibre News Release dated June 21, 2023. 7. Refer to the Calibre News Release dated March 21, 2023. 8. Refer to the Calibre News Release dated
May 10, 2023. **All News Releases and Technical Reports can be found on the Company website at www.calibremining.comand on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Calibre Mining Corp. published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 17:41:08 UTC.