Creating a Growth-Oriented,Americas-Focused,

Mid-Tier Gold Producer with a Compelling Value Proposition

July 2023

Cautionary Note

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements in this presentation that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: Calibre Mining Corp.'s ("Calibre" or the "Company") expectations toward higher grades mined and processed going forward, increased overall annual production and cash flow in 2023 and 2024 and lower per ounce costs; statements and expectations with respect to production guidance, growth and optimization opportunities, and potential mineral reserve or mineral resource expansion in respect of the Company's mineral properties; statements relating to the Company's 2023 priority mineral resource expansion opportunities; the Company's exploration focus at the El Limon Complex; the Company's metal price and cut-off grade assumptions; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex; the Company's plans for the La Libertad Complex for 2023, including the anticipated date of development, permitting and production at Pavon Central and the anticipated dates of permitting, construction, mining and hauling and commercial production at EBP and the Company's expectations with respect to Pavon and EBP and their respective contributions to production growth. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, all available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements such as potential sanctions implemented as a result of the United States Executive Order 13851 dated October 24, 2022.

Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to mine and process higher grades and keep production costs relatively flat going forward; there not being an increase in production costs as a result of any supply chain issues or ongoing COVID-19 restrictions; there being no adverse drop in metal price or cut-off grade at the Company's Nicaraguan properties; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex coming to fruition; there being no adverse development or hindrance in the permitting or construction processes at Pavon and EBP and their respective potential and ability to contribute to production growth. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Building a Growth-Oriented,Americas-FocusedMid-Tier Gold Producer

3 Operations

High-Grade Discovery

Diversified Production in the Americas

2022: Panteon North at Limon initial results include;

Demonstrated delivery

66.03 g/t Au over 5.6 metres, 30.33 g/t Au over 5.0 metres

Robust organic growth platforms

22.55 g/t Au over 4.9 metres,17.80 g/t Au over 7.3 metres

Significant mine life extension potential

26.02 g/t Au over 8.1 metres, 52.6 g/t Au over 3.8 metres

VTEM geophysical corridor contains recently discovered high-

grade gold zone stretching over an initial 1.5km trend1

$5B

Management and Board Track Record

Value delivered to shareholders prior to Calibre

Invested and aligned with shareholders Delivering on commitments

$77M

250 - 275 kozs

Potential

Cash Position (at June 30, 2023)2

2023 Consolidated Guidance3

Discovery drilling in Nevada & Nicaragua

Strong operating cash flows

Total Cash Costs: $1,000-$1,100 per ounce4

High impact multi-rig drilling underway

Unhedged

All-InSustaining Cost: $1,175-$1,275 per ounce4

2023: 100 km of drilling planned

Attractive Value Proposition

EV / 2023E Consensus Gold Production

(US$/oz)

23E - 24E Avg. Cons. Operating Cash Flow

(US$M)

23E - 24E Avg. Consensus Gold Production

(kozs)

KRR

$3,893

VGCX

$3,879

DPM

$3,649

ORE

$3,617

AR

$2,441

TXG

$2,372

CXB

$1,941

ARIS

$1,871

USA

$1,857

GAU

$1,847

JAG

$1,430

CERT

$1,393

Implied Re-Rating

CXB trades at Significant discount to peer average of $4,500 EV/oz

TXG

DPM

ARIS

$205

CXB

$195

AR

$163

KNT

$130

VGCX

$118

ORE

$116

KRR

$114

WDO

$92

OLA

$73

JAG

$53

USA

$18

CERT

$11

GAU

$5

MUX

($23)

$307

$276

Peer Average $111M

TXG

DPM

CXB

ARIS

AR

VGCX

KRR

WDO

ORE

KNT

MUX

OLA

JAG

USA

GAU

CERT

87

73

73

55

430

276

272

262

258

177

Peer Average 170Koz

169

156

139

136

118

112

Continued Delivery and Growth

Q2 2023

Record production of 68,776 oz; YTD 134,526 oz - 20% increase over YTD 2022 Strong balance sheet with $77 million in cash; 32% increase over Q1 2023

Consolidated Annual Gold Production (oz)

300,000

250,000 - 275,000

250,000

221,999

Expanded production capacity with 4th new open pit mine in three years at Eastern Borosi1

200,000

182,755

2023 Outlook

150,000

136,009

Pavon Central & Eastern Borosi production fueling grade driven growth2

100,000

On track to deliver guidance of 250,000 - 275,000 ounces at AISC of $1,175 - $1,275/oz

50,000

0

Growth

1.35 Moz Reserves3: 370% increase from 2019 after 550,000 ounces of production

Strong drill results from Golden Eagle, progressing with metallurgical studies5

Gold Rock: continuing to advance exploration, technical studies and state permitting

Pan: Expansion potential with near mine, high grade drilling at Palomino target6

>1 Million tonnes of surplus mill capacity

Discovery and expansion potential at Eastern Borosi with high grade drill results8 Drilling underway at high-grade gold discoveries at Limon along the VTEM gold corridor7

2020202120222023

Nicaraguan Reserves 1,2

1,200,000

6.00

ounces)

1,000,000

5.00

(Au

800,000

4.00

Reserves

600,000

3.00

Consolidated

200,000

1.00

400,000

2.00

0

0.00

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Libertad

Limon

Reserve Grade

Consolidated Reserve Grade (g/t AU)

