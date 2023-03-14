Advanced search
    CXB   CA13000C2058

CALIBRE MINING CORP.

(CXB)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:35:43 2023-03-14 pm EDT
1.130 CAD   -0.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calibre Mining : Nicaragua Site Visit March 1-4, 2023

03/14/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
TSX: CXB

OTCQX: CXBMF

Calibre Mining

Nicaragua Site Visit

El Limón Mine Complex

March 1-4, 2023

Cautionary Note

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements in this presentation that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: Calibre Mining Corp.'s ("Calibre" or the "Company") expectations toward higher grades mined and processed going forward, increased overall annual production and cash flow in 2023 and 2024 and lower per ounce costs; statements and expectations with respect to production guidance, growth and optimization opportunities, and potential mineral reserve or mineral resource expansion in respect of the Company's mineral properties; statements relating to the Company's 2022 priority mineral resource expansion opportunities; the Company's exploration focus at the El Limon Complex; the Company's metal price and cut-off grade assumptions; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex; the Company's plans for the La Libertad Complex for 2022, including the anticipated date of development, permitting and production at Pavon Central and the anticipated dates of permitting, construction, mining and hauling and commercial production at EBP and the Company's expectations with respect to Pavon and EBP and their respective contributions to production growth. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2021, and its management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, all available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements.

Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to mine and process higher grades and keep production costs relatively flat going forward; there not being an increase in production costs as a result of any supply chain issues or ongoing COVID-19 restrictions; there being no adverse drop in metal price or cut-off grade at the Company's Nicaraguan properties; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex coming to fruition; there being no adverse development or hindrance in the permitting or construction processes at Pavon and EBP and their respective potential and ability to contribute to production growth. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

2

CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB

2009 - 2018: Core to Non-Core

Nicaragua

2009

B2G Acquires El Limon & La Libertad

2012

Otjikoto (Auryx), Masbate (CGA)

2013

Kiaka (Volta), Fekola (Papillon)

Nicaraguan Reserves 1,2

1,200,000

6.00

2010 - 2018 Strong Economic Growth in

'12 - '16

Mgt Change impacts in country relationships

'13 - '15

Increasing El Limon industrial relations issues

2015

Pavon interruption

2016

Mgt Change in country

2016

Presidential Elections

'16 - '19

Rebuilding Nicaraguan Governments Relationships

2018

April Unrest

2018

Limon Central Open Pit Permit Received

2019

Jabali Antenna, Pavon, Amalia, etc Permits Received

Consolidated Reserves (Au ounces)

1,000,000

800,000

600,000

400,000

200,000

0

5.00

4.00

(g/t AU)

Grade

3.00

Reserve

2.00

Consolidated

1.00

0.00

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Limon

Libertad

Series9

1.

Refer to the Calibre press release dated February 14, 2023, found on the Company website at www.calibremining.comand www.sedar.com. Refer also to "Mineral Reserves - December 31, 2022" on slide 12 and information

3

under "Disclosure" and "Notes to Mineral Reserve and Resource Slides" on slides 16-19 of this presentation.

2.

Refer to the B2Gold 2010 - 2019 AIF reports available at www.b2gold.comand www.sedar.com.

CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB

2019 - 2022: Reserve & Production Growth

Reserve Growth

1.35 Moz Reserves1: 370% increase over 2019, net of production

2022 vs 2021

16% increase in Nicaraguan Reserve grade 5.37 g/t gold, record grade

23% increase in-situ Pan Reserves, after one year of ownership 80% increase in Nicaraguan Reserve grade since taking ownership

"Year-on-Year" Production Growth

2022 production 222 koz, 20% increase over 2021 @ TCC $1,129 / oz & AISC $1,259 / oz

Nicaragua: 180.5 koz, 43% increase in grade since 2020

Increasing grades: 2020 = 2.71 g/t, 2021 = 3.19 g/t, 2022 = 3.87 g/t

Pavon Central permits received Q2; commercial production Q1 2023 Eastern Borosi permits received Q4; commercial production Q2 2023

2023 Guidance

Nicaragua: 210 - 230 koz, 22% increase over 2022

Total Cash Costs $1,000/oz and All-In Sustaining Costs $1,150/oz

Pavon Central & Eastern Borosi production fueling grade driven growth Consolidated 250 - 275 koz, 18% increase over 2022

Total Cash Costs $1,050/oz and All-In Sustaining Costs $1,225/oz

Consolidated Reserves (Au ounces)

1,200,000

1,000,000

800,000

600,000

400,000

200,000

0

300,000

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

Nicaraguan Reserves 1,2

6.00

AU)(g/t

5.00

4.00

Grade

3.00

Reserve

Consolidated

2.00

1.00

0.00

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Libertad

Limon

Reserve Grade

Consolidated Annual Gold Production (oz)

250,000 - 275,000

222,000

183,000

136,000

2020

2021

2022

2023

1.

Refer to the Calibre press release dated February 14, 2023, found on the Company website at www.calibremining.comand www.sedar.com. Refer also to "Mineral Reserves - December 31, 2022" on slide 12 and information

4

under "Disclosure" and "Notes to Mineral Reserve and Resource Slides" on slides 16-19 of this presentation.

2.

Refer to the B2Gold 2010 - 2019 AIF reports available at www.b2gold.comand www.sedar.com.

CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB

Nicaraguan Production Growth

Delivered "year-on-year" grade driven production growth

Nicaragua: 180.5 koz, 43% increase in grade since 2020

340

Increasing grades: 2020 = 2.71 g/t, 2021 = 3.19 g/t, 2022 = 3.87 g/t

310

2023: Additional 22% grade driven production growth

+80

+50

210 - 230 koz, 22% production increase vs 2022

260

Avg grade 4.88 g/t vs 2022 grade 3.87 g/t

220

Total Cash Costs $1,000/oz and All-In Sustaining Costs $1,150/oz

Pavon Central & Eastern Borosi production fueling grade driven growth

Leverage to Throughput

136

2.7 Mtpa of installed mill capacity (Limon 0.5 Mtpa, Libertad 2.2 Mtpa)

>1 Million tonnes of surplus capacity at Libertad

1.7Mt

1.7Mt

"A"

"A"

2020

Well positioned for additional production and cash flow growth

Mid-Point 2023

at 5.4 g/t

+

+

Demonstrated ability to permit and develop ore sources

Guidance

Reserve Grade

Incremental

Incremental

500kt at

500kt at

Exploration success can be expediently translated to production

"A"

3.0 g/t

5.0 g/t

Low capital, high return production growth

1. Refer to the Calibre press release dated February 14, 2023, found on the Company website at www.calibremining.comand www.sedar.com. Refer also to "Mineral Reserves - December 31, 2022" on slide 12 and information under "Disclosure" and "Notes to Mineral Reserve and Resource Slides" on slides 16-19 of this presentation.

5

CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB

Disclaimer

Calibre Mining Corp. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 19:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
