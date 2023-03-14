Calibre Mining : Nicaragua Site Visit March 1-4, 2023
03/14/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
TSX: CXB
OTCQX: CXBMF
Calibre Mining
Nicaragua Site Visit
El Limón Mine Complex
March 1-4, 2023
Cautionary Note
Forward-Looking Information
This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements in this presentation that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: Calibre Mining Corp.'s ("Calibre" or the "Company") expectations toward higher grades mined and processed going forward, increased overall annual production and cash flow in 2023 and 2024 and lower per ounce costs; statements and expectations with respect to production guidance, growth and optimization opportunities, and potential mineral reserve or mineral resource expansion in respect of the Company's mineral properties; statements relating to the Company's 2022 priority mineral resource expansion opportunities; the Company's exploration focus at the El Limon Complex; the Company's metal price and cut-off grade assumptions; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex; the Company's plans for the La Libertad Complex for 2022, including the anticipated date of development, permitting and production at Pavon Central and the anticipated dates of permitting, construction, mining and hauling and commercial production at EBP and the Company's expectations with respect to Pavon and EBP and their respective contributions to production growth. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2021, and its management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, all available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements.
Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to mine and process higher grades and keep production costs relatively flat going forward; there not being an increase in production costs as a result of any supply chain issues or ongoing COVID-19 restrictions; there being no adverse drop in metal price or cut-off grade at the Company's Nicaraguan properties; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex coming to fruition; there being no adverse development or hindrance in the permitting or construction processes at Pavon and EBP and their respective potential and ability to contribute to production growth. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
CALIBRE MINING CORP |TSX:CXB
2009 - 2018: Core to Non-Core
Nicaragua
2009
B2G Acquires El Limon & La Libertad
2012
Otjikoto (Auryx), Masbate (CGA)
2013
Kiaka (Volta), Fekola (Papillon)
Nicaraguan Reserves 1,2
1,200,000
6.00
2010 - 2018 Strong Economic Growth in
'12 - '16
Mgt Change impacts in country relationships
'13 - '15
Increasing El Limon industrial relations issues
2015
Pavon interruption
2016
Mgt Change in country
2016
Presidential Elections
'16 - '19
Rebuilding Nicaraguan Governments Relationships
2018
April Unrest
2018
Limon Central Open Pit Permit Received
2019
Jabali Antenna, Pavon, Amalia, etc Permits Received
Consolidated Reserves (Au ounces)
1,000,000
800,000
600,000
400,000
200,000
0
5.00
4.00
(g/t AU)
Grade
3.00
Reserve
2.00
Consolidated
1.00
0.00
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Limon
Libertad
Series9
1.
Refer to the Calibre press release dated February 14, 2023, found on the Company website at www.calibremining.com
under "Disclosure" and "Notes to Mineral Reserve and Resource Slides" on slides 16-19 of this presentation.
Pavon Central permits received Q2; commercial production Q1 2023 Eastern Borosi permits received Q4; commercial production Q2 2023
2023 Guidance
Nicaragua: 210 - 230 koz, 22% increase over 2022
Total Cash Costs $1,000/oz and All-In Sustaining Costs $1,150/oz
Pavon Central & Eastern Borosi production fueling grade driven growth Consolidated 250 - 275 koz, 18% increase over 2022
Total Cash Costs $1,050/oz and All-In Sustaining Costs $1,225/oz
Consolidated Reserves (Au ounces)
1,200,000
1,000,000
800,000
600,000
400,000
200,000
0
300,000
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
Nicaraguan Reserves 1,2
6.00
AU)(g/t
5.00
4.00
Grade
3.00
Reserve
Consolidated
2.00
1.00
0.00
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Libertad
Limon
Reserve Grade
Consolidated Annual Gold Production (oz)
250,000 - 275,000
222,000
183,000
136,000
2020
2021
2022
2023
1.
Refer to the Calibre press release dated February 14, 2023, found on the Company website at www.calibremining.com
under "Disclosure" and "Notes to Mineral Reserve and Resource Slides" on slides 16-19 of this presentation.
Well positioned for additional production and cash flow growth
Mid-Point 2023
at 5.4 g/t
+
+
Demonstrated ability to permit and develop ore sources
Guidance
Reserve Grade
Incremental
Incremental
500kt at
500kt at
Exploration success can be expediently translated to production
"A"
3.0 g/t
5.0 g/t
Low capital, high return production growth
1. Refer to the Calibre press release dated February 14, 2023, found on the Company website at www.calibremining.com
