TSX: CXB

OTCQX: CXBMF

Calibre Mining

Creating a Growth-Oriented,Americas-Focused,

Mid-Tier Gold Producer with a Compelling Value Proposition

October 2023

Cautionary Note

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements in this presentation that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: Calibre Mining Corp.'s ("Calibre" or the "Company") expectations toward higher grades mined and processed going forward, increased overall annual production and cash flow in 2023 and 2024 and lower per ounce costs; statements and expectations with respect to production guidance, growth and optimization opportunities, and potential mineral reserve or mineral resource expansion in respect of the Company's mineral properties; statements relating to the Company's 2023 priority mineral resource expansion opportunities; the Company's exploration focus at the El Limon Complex; the Company's metal price and cut-off grade assumptions; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex; the Company's plans for the La Libertad Complex for 2023, including the anticipated date of development, permitting and production at Pavon Central and the anticipated dates of permitting, construction, mining and hauling and commercial production at EBP and the Company's expectations with respect to Pavon and EBP and their respective contributions to production growth. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, all available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements such as potential sanctions implemented as a result of the United States Executive Order 13851 dated October 24, 2022.

Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to mine and process higher grades and keep production costs relatively flat going forward; there not being an increase in production costs as a result of any supply chain issues or ongoing COVID-19 restrictions; there being no adverse drop in metal price or cut-off grade at the Company's Nicaraguan properties; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex coming to fruition; there being no adverse development or hindrance in the permitting or construction processes at Pavon and EBP and their respective potential and ability to contribute to production growth. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.

2

CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB

Building a Growth-Oriented,Americas-FocusedMid-Tier Gold Producer

3 Operations

High-Grade Discovery

Diversified Production in the Americas

Limon: VTEM Gold Corridor

Demonstrated delivery

66.03 g/t Au over 5.6 metres, 30.33 g/t Au over 5.0 metres

Robust organic growth platforms

22.55 g/t Au over 4.9 metres,17.80 g/t Au over 7.3 metres

Significant mine life extension potential

26.02 g/t Au over 8.1 metres, 52.6 g/t Au over 3.8 metres

VTEM geophysical corridor contains recently discovered high-

grade gold zone stretching over an initial 1.5km trend1

$5B

Management and Board Track Record

Value delivered to shareholders prior to Calibre

Invested and aligned with shareholders Delivering on commitments

$97M

250 - 275 kozs

Potential

Cash Position (at September 30, 2023)2

2023 Consolidated Guidance3

Discovery drilling in Nevada & Nicaragua

Strong operating cash flows

Total Cash Costs: $1,000-$1,100 per ounce4

High impact multi-rig drilling underway

Unhedged

All-InSustaining Cost: $1,175-$1,275 per ounce4

2023: 100 km of drilling planned

3

1. See News Release dated December 8, 2022. 2. See News Release dated October 10, 2023. 3. See News Release dated January 11, 2023. All of which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.caand on the Company website at www.calibremining.com. 4. Total cash costs per ounce and AISC are non-IFRS measures. See the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of our Cautionary Notes in this presentation.

CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB

Attractive Value Proposition

EV / 2023E Consensus Gold Production

23E - 24E Avg. Cons. Operating Cash Flow

(US$/oz)

(US$M)

23E - 24E Avg. Consensus Gold Production

(kozs)

OLA

$13,999

658%

KNT

$8,666

369%

WDO

$6,889

273%

KRR

$3,836

108%

TXG

DPM

ARIS

$203

CXB

$199

$338

$281

TXG

442

CXB

277

DPM

276

AR

258

VGCX$2,999

DPM $2,709

MUX $2,462

ORE $2,290

AR $2,248

Implied Re-Rating

CXB trades at Significant discount to peer average of $3,760 EV/oz

AR

$129

KRR

$120

ORE

$114

VGCX

$112

KNT

$110

Peer Average $111M

ARIS

249

VGCX

Peer Average 173Koz

177

KRR

169

WDO

152

ORE

140

CXB $1,847

GAU $1,629

TXG $1,462

ARIS $1,404

CERT $1,256

JAG $789

WDO

$101

OLA

$84

JAG

$40

CERT

$21

GAU

$6

MUX

($107)

MUX

118

KNT

115

OLA

115

JAG

87

GAU

68

CERT

61

Source: Refinitiv, available broker research, company disclosure as at August 11, 2023

4

CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB

Grown Reserves, Production & Cash

Consolidated Annual Gold Production (oz)

300,000

250,000 - 275,000

Q3 2023 Production and Cash Balance

250,000

221,999

4th consecutive record quarterly gold production of 73,485 oz; YTD 208,011 oz - 30% increase

200,000

182,755

over YTD 2022

$97 million in cash, a 26% increase in cash over Q2 2023 and 72% since January

150,000

136,009

100,000

Q2 2023

Below budget TCC of $977/oz and AISC of $1,178/oz Robust free cash flow at $15.9 million

Record net income of $33.6 million, earnings per share of $0.07, 133% increase over Q2 2022 Commenced open pit mining and ore hauling at Eastern Borosi1

2023 Outlook & Growth

On track to deliver guidance of 250,000 - 275,000 ounces at AISC of $1,175 - $1,275/oz Pan: Expansion potential with near surface, high-grade drilling at Palomino target2 Limon: continued drilling demonstrates expansion and discovery opportunities at high grade gold discoveries along the VTEM gold corridor3

Discovery and expansion potential at Eastern Borosi with high grade drill results4

50,000

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

Nicaraguan Reserves 1,2

1,200,000

ounces)

1,000,000

(Au

800,000

Reserves

600,000

Consolidated

200,000

400,000

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Libertad

Limon

Reserve Grade

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

2.00

1.00

0.00

Consolidated Reserve Grade (g/t AU)

1. Refer to the Calibre News Release dated May 30, 2023. 2. Refer to the Calibre News Releases dated June 21, and August 1, 2023. 3. Refer to the Calibre News Releases dated May 17 and July 18, 2023. 4. Refer to the

5

Calibre News Release dated May 10, 2023. **All News Releases and Technical Reports can be found on the Company website at www.calibremining.comand on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Calibre Mining Corp. published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 17:08:26 UTC.