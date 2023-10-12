TSX: CXB
OTCQX: CXBMF
Calibre Mining
Creating a Growth-Oriented,Americas-Focused,
Mid-Tier Gold Producer with a Compelling Value Proposition
October 2023
Cautionary Note
Forward-Looking Information
This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements in this presentation that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: Calibre Mining Corp.'s ("Calibre" or the "Company") expectations toward higher grades mined and processed going forward, increased overall annual production and cash flow in 2023 and 2024 and lower per ounce costs; statements and expectations with respect to production guidance, growth and optimization opportunities, and potential mineral reserve or mineral resource expansion in respect of the Company's mineral properties; statements relating to the Company's 2023 priority mineral resource expansion opportunities; the Company's exploration focus at the El Limon Complex; the Company's metal price and cut-off grade assumptions; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex; the Company's plans for the La Libertad Complex for 2023, including the anticipated date of development, permitting and production at Pavon Central and the anticipated dates of permitting, construction, mining and hauling and commercial production at EBP and the Company's expectations with respect to Pavon and EBP and their respective contributions to production growth. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, all available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements such as potential sanctions implemented as a result of the United States Executive Order 13851 dated October 24, 2022.
Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to mine and process higher grades and keep production costs relatively flat going forward; there not being an increase in production costs as a result of any supply chain issues or ongoing COVID-19 restrictions; there being no adverse drop in metal price or cut-off grade at the Company's Nicaraguan properties; the Company's opportunities at Volcan and Tranca at the La Libertad Complex coming to fruition; there being no adverse development or hindrance in the permitting or construction processes at Pavon and EBP and their respective potential and ability to contribute to production growth. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.
2
CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB
Building a Growth-Oriented,Americas-FocusedMid-Tier Gold Producer
3 Operations
High-Grade Discovery
Diversified Production in the Americas
Limon: VTEM Gold Corridor
Demonstrated delivery
66.03 g/t Au over 5.6 metres, 30.33 g/t Au over 5.0 metres
Robust organic growth platforms
22.55 g/t Au over 4.9 metres,17.80 g/t Au over 7.3 metres
Significant mine life extension potential
26.02 g/t Au over 8.1 metres, 52.6 g/t Au over 3.8 metres
VTEM geophysical corridor contains recently discovered high-
grade gold zone stretching over an initial 1.5km trend1
$5B
Management and Board Track Record
Value delivered to shareholders prior to Calibre
Invested and aligned with shareholders Delivering on commitments
$97M
250 - 275 kozs
Potential
Cash Position (at September 30, 2023)2
2023 Consolidated Guidance3
Discovery drilling in Nevada & Nicaragua
Strong operating cash flows
Total Cash Costs: $1,000-$1,100 per ounce4
High impact multi-rig drilling underway
Unhedged
All-InSustaining Cost: $1,175-$1,275 per ounce4
2023: 100 km of drilling planned
3
1. See News Release dated December 8, 2022. 2. See News Release dated October 10, 2023. 3. See News Release dated January 11, 2023. All of which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.caand on the Company website at www.calibremining.com. 4. Total cash costs per ounce and AISC are non-IFRS measures. See the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of our Cautionary Notes in this presentation.
CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB
Attractive Value Proposition
EV / 2023E Consensus Gold Production
23E - 24E Avg. Cons. Operating Cash Flow
(US$/oz)
(US$M)
23E - 24E Avg. Consensus Gold Production
(kozs)
OLA
$13,999
658%
KNT
$8,666
369%
WDO
$6,889
273%
KRR
$3,836
108%
TXG
DPM
ARIS
$203
CXB
$199
$338
$281
TXG
442
CXB
277
DPM
276
AR
258
VGCX$2,999
DPM $2,709
MUX $2,462
ORE $2,290
AR $2,248
Implied Re-Rating
CXB trades at Significant discount to peer average of $3,760 EV/oz
AR
$129
KRR
$120
ORE
$114
VGCX
$112
KNT
$110
Peer Average $111M
ARIS
249
VGCX
Peer Average 173Koz
177
KRR
169
WDO
152
ORE
140
CXB $1,847
GAU $1,629
TXG $1,462
ARIS $1,404
CERT $1,256
JAG $789
WDO
$101
OLA
$84
JAG
$40
CERT
$21
GAU
$6
MUX
($107)
MUX
118
KNT
115
OLA
115
JAG
87
GAU
68
CERT
61
Source: Refinitiv, available broker research, company disclosure as at August 11, 2023
4
CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB
Grown Reserves, Production & Cash
Consolidated Annual Gold Production (oz)
300,000
250,000 - 275,000
Q3 2023 Production and Cash Balance
250,000
221,999
4th consecutive record quarterly gold production of 73,485 oz; YTD 208,011 oz - 30% increase
200,000
182,755
over YTD 2022
$97 million in cash, a 26% increase in cash over Q2 2023 and 72% since January
150,000
136,009
100,000
Q2 2023
Below budget TCC of $977/oz and AISC of $1,178/oz Robust free cash flow at $15.9 million
Record net income of $33.6 million, earnings per share of $0.07, 133% increase over Q2 2022 Commenced open pit mining and ore hauling at Eastern Borosi1
2023 Outlook & Growth
On track to deliver guidance of 250,000 - 275,000 ounces at AISC of $1,175 - $1,275/oz Pan: Expansion potential with near surface, high-grade drilling at Palomino target2 Limon: continued drilling demonstrates expansion and discovery opportunities at high grade gold discoveries along the VTEM gold corridor3
Discovery and expansion potential at Eastern Borosi with high grade drill results4
50,000
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
Nicaraguan Reserves 1,2
1,200,000
ounces)
1,000,000
(Au
800,000
Reserves
600,000
Consolidated
200,000
400,000
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Libertad
Limon
Reserve Grade
6.00
5.00
4.00
3.00
2.00
1.00
0.00
Consolidated Reserve Grade (g/t AU)
1. Refer to the Calibre News Release dated May 30, 2023. 2. Refer to the Calibre News Releases dated June 21, and August 1, 2023. 3. Refer to the Calibre News Releases dated May 17 and July 18, 2023. 4. Refer to the
5
Calibre News Release dated May 10, 2023. **All News Releases and Technical Reports can be found on the Company website at www.calibremining.comand on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
CALIBRE MINING CORP | TSX:CXB
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Calibre Mining Corp. published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 17:08:26 UTC.