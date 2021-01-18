Log in
CALIDA HOLDING AG

(CALN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 01/18 11:30:14 am
31.9 CHF   +3.24%
01:18pCALIDA : Change in the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG at the AGM 2022
PU
01/14CALIDA : Investorenpräsentation
PU
2020Calida Secures 98% Stake in Lafuma Following Squeeze-out
MT
CALIDA : Change in the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG at the AGM 2022

01/18/2021 | 01:18pm EST
CALIDA GROUP press release

Sursee (Switzerland), 18 January 2021

Change in the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG at the AGM 2022

The Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG will see changes at the Annual General Meeting in April 2022. After eleven years on the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG, Marco Gadola will not stand for re-election in 2022. He will continue to act as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors until April 2022. Marco Gadola was first elected to the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG in April 2011.

For further information: Juerg Staehelin, IRF Tel.: +41 43 244 81 51 staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA and AUBADE in the lingerie segment, MILLET and LAFUMA in the alpine sports and outdoor segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The Group generated revenue of around CHF 404 million in 2019 with around 3,000 employees. The CALIDA GROUP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calida Holding AG published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 18:17:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 320 M 359 M 359 M
Net income 2020 -9,28 M -10,4 M -10,4 M
Net cash 2020 37,6 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 255 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 731
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart CALIDA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CALIDA Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIDA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 30,90 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reiner Pichler Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard Chairman
Daniel Gemperle Chief Operating Officer
Sacha D. Gerber Chief Financial Officer
Marco Gadola Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIDA HOLDING AG-3.13%286
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.32%300 609
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.01%44 901
VF CORPORATION-1.76%32 725
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-0.09%16 204
MONCLER S.P.A.-5.56%14 470
