CALIDA : Change in the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG at the AGM 2022

CALIDA GROUP press release

Sursee (Switzerland), 18 January 2021

Change in the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG at the AGM 2022

The Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG will see changes at the Annual General Meeting in April 2022. After eleven years on the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG, Marco Gadola will not stand for re-election in 2022. He will continue to act as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors until April 2022. Marco Gadola was first elected to the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG in April 2011.

For further information: Juerg Staehelin, IRF Tel.: +41 43 244 81 51 staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA and AUBADE in the lingerie segment, MILLET and LAFUMA in the alpine sports and outdoor segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The Group generated revenue of around CHF 404 million in 2019 with around 3,000 employees. The CALIDA GROUP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.