Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. CALIDA Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALN   CH0126639464

CALIDA HOLDING AG

(CALN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CALIDA Holding AG: CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP

02/08/2022 | 01:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
CALIDA Holding AG: CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP

08-Feb-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CALIDA GROUP press release
ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Sursee (Switzerland), 8 February 2022

CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP

Further to the offer received in December 2021, the CALIDA GROUP has received the final approval by the French works council and could therefore sign a binding agreement for the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP. MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP, home of the MILLET and LAFUMA OUTDOOR brands, will be taken over by Jean-Pierre Millet and Inspiring Sport Capital.

Jean-Pierre Millet is investor and grandson of the MILLET founder. He is taking over the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP in partnership with Inspiring Sport Capital, a private equity firm specializing in sports investments, to return the group to the founding family.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

The announced sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is a major milestone in delivering on the ACCELERATE 2026 strategy. The intention is to use the proceeds from the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP primarily for acquisitions in the underwear and lingerie segment.

For further information, please contact:
Calida Holding AG
Sacha Gerber, CFO
investor.relations@calida.com


About the CALIDA GROUP
The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.


Additional features:


File: CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: CALIDA Holding AG
Bahnstrasse
6208 Oberkirch
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 925 45 25
E-mail: investor.relations@calida.com
Internet: www.calidagroup.com
ISIN: CH0126639464
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1277662

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1277662  08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277662&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CALIDA HOLDING AG
01:04aCALIDA HOLDING AG : CALIDA GROUP signs binding agreement for the sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN G..
EQ
02/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Volkswagen, Nike, Amazon, Toshiba...
02/06Switzerland's Calida Buys German Lingerie Brand Erlich Textil
MT
02/04CALIDA GROUP acquires sustainable lingerie brand erlich textil
EQ
02/04CALIDA Holding AG acquired 90% stake in Vorfreude Gmbh.
CI
2021Swiss Clothing Company Calida to Sell Millet Mountain Group to Fund Acquisitions in Cor..
MT
2021CALIDA GROUP receives binding offer for sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP
EQ
2021Calida Forecasts 15% Jump In FY21 Sales
MT
2021CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2021 : CALIDA GROUP expects strong 2021 financial year and presents st..
EQ
2021CALIDA Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALIDA HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 288 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2021 16,2 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net cash 2021 54,1 M 58,6 M 58,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 429 M 465 M 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float -
Chart CALIDA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CALIDA Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIDA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 51,20 CHF
Average target price 53,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart Chief Executive Officer
Sacha D. Gerber Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard Chairman
Daniel Gemperle Chief Operating Officer
Marco Gadola Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIDA HOLDING AG2.67%465
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.50%406 825
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-15.14%43 491
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-4.98%27 191
V.F. CORPORATION-13.79%24 547
MONCLER S.P.A.-9.40%17 892