Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. CALIDA Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALN   CH0126639464

CALIDA HOLDING AG

(CALN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-16 am EDT
41.00 CHF   +1.86%
01:10aCALIDA : Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP_
PU
01:05aCALIDA HOLDING AG : Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP
EQ
07/28Clothing Retailer Calida's H1 Operating Profit Grows 14% Amid Strong Demand
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CALIDA Holding AG: Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP

09/19/2022 | 01:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CALIDA Holding AG: Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP

19-Sep-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

CALIDA GROUP press release

ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Sursee (Switzerland), 19 September 2022

 

 

Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP

 

Sacha D. Gerber, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the CALIDA GROUP Executive Management, has decided to take on a new professional challenge outside the group. Sacha D. Gerber has been responsible for the financial management of the group since July 2018. The process to determine his successor will be initiated immediately. Sacha D. Gerber and the Executive Management will ensure a smooth handover over the next few months.

 

Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the CALIDA GROUP, comments: "With his high level of expertise and great commitment, Sacha D. Gerber has contributed to the successful strategic development of the group over the past four years and has been a substantial factor in the sustainable growth of the CALIDA GROUP. We thank him for his efforts and valuable contributions, with which he helped to shape the focus and most recently the internationalization of the group. We deeply regret his departure and wish Sacha D. Gerber all the best for his professional future."

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Tel.: +41 43 244 81 51

staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE, ERLICH TEXTIL and COSABELLA in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In the first half of 2022, the Group generated sales of over CHF 172 million with around 2,400 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.


Additional features:


File: CALIDA Holding AG_Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: CALIDA Holding AG
Bahnstrasse
6208 Oberkirch
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 925 45 25
E-mail: investor.relations@calida.com
Internet: www.calidagroup.com
ISIN: CH0126639464
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1444693

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1444693  19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444693&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CALIDA HOLDING AG
01:10aCALIDA : Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP_
PU
01:05aCALIDA HOLDING AG : Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP
EQ
07/28Clothing Retailer Calida's H1 Operating Profit Grows 14% Amid Strong Demand
MT
07/28COMPTES SEMESTRIELS 2022 : Croissance à deux chiffres du chiffre d'affaires de CALIDA GROU..
PU
07/28HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2022 : CALIDA GROUP with double-digit sales growth driven by omni-channe..
PU
07/28CALIDA HOLDING AG : Half-year results 2022
EQ
07/28CALIDA HOLDING AG : Founding family Kellenberger seeks succession arrangement as CALIDA GR..
EQ
07/28CALIDA : Founding family Kellenberger seeks succession arrangement as CALIDA GROUP's ancho..
PU
07/28CALIDA : Presentation of the half-year result 2022
PU
07/28CALIDA Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALIDA HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 327 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2022 26,5 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net Debt 2022 14,6 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 345 M 357 M 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 388
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart CALIDA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CALIDA Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIDA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 41,00 CHF
Average target price 61,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart Chief Executive Officer
Sacha D. Gerber Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard Chairman
Daniel Gemperle Chief Operating Officer
Patricia Gandji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIDA HOLDING AG-15.64%357
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.04%321 785
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-13.50%42 490
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-23.96%21 614
VF CORPORATION-45.64%15 462
MONCLER S.P.A.-32.26%11 685