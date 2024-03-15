Corinna Sabine Werkle
Personal Details
Birth name:
Corinna Sabine Gabrysch
Nationality:
German
Family Status:
Married, 2 children (27,28)
Practical Experience
2019 - current Strategic career & vision coach
Business and individual executive coaching Guest lectures at University FOM, Munich
REEBOK International Ltd
Boston (USA)
2019
Relocation to Germany as member of the retail space management team Europe
and implementation support for the new Shanghai Creation Center Reebok,
Shanghai
01-12/2018
Head Reebok Women Footwear, Apparel, Accessories
800 m. € 2017
2014-2017
GM Business Unit Training Footwear, Apparel, Accessories
670 m. € 2016, 135 employees
2015: Chairman Award Adidas: Big Achievements
2013-2014
SVP / Creative Director global Footwear, Apparel & Accessories
overall product volume: 1,6 bn. €, 130 employees
2012-2013
VP / Creative Director Global Apparel
450 m. €, 80 employees
2011-2012
VP / Head of Product Marketing Apparel
400 m. €€, 70 employees
p.1 of 3
Corinna Werkle CV_E 03 2024.docx
THE DREAM TEAM (Marketing & Design Agency)
Zug (CH) & Stuttgart (DE)
1994-2011
President & Creative Director
Clients: Adidas, Bodytime/Calida, Boris Becker, Blue Lemon, Elite/IMG,
Fink, Intersport, Lutha, Marc Girardelli, Nautica, Reebok, US Polo, Voelkl
ADIDAS AG
Herzogenaurach (DE) & Hong Kong (HKG)
1993-1994
VP / Creative Director Apparel worldwide
Herzogenaurach
1992
Head of Business Unit Women worldwide
Hong Kong
1988-1991
Group Product Manager Textile Development Far East
Hong Kong
1987-1988
Product Manager Seasonal Ranges
Herzogenaurach
1986-1987
Junior Product Manager Sportwear and Young Fashion TAKE OFF
Herzogenaurach
Education, Languages & Achievements
University
Moenchengladbach (DE)
1981-1986
FH Niederrhein
BA Science, Textile Engineering
Major Design
Languages
German
C2
English
C2
Italian
B1
French
B1
Spanish
B1
Achievements & Engagement:
2016
Chairman Awards Adidas for Speed & Change
2018-2022
Supervisory board member of Active Brands, Oslo, Norway
2014 - 2019
Hope for Haiti - NGO Haiti Clinic and Orphan Home (capital campaign)
2021 - 2022
IHK certified business Coach
Since 2009
RMP certified (personal profiling coach)
p.2 of 3
Corinna Werkle CV_E 03 2024.docx
IN THE PRESS Excerpts
April 11th, 2011
Reebok reorganizes marketing functions
https://sgbonline.com/reebok-reorganizes-marketing-functions
May 11th, 2015
DuPont and Reebok collaborate on new Reebok CrossFit Collection
https://news.reebok.com/global/latest-news/dupont-and-reebok-collaborate-on-new-
reebok-crossfit-collection-apparel-and-footwear-line-to-dare-bi/s/2798ab7c-00e4-4567-
94de-6500f19eb7a5
Jun 30th, 2015
Launch of the Reebok UFC Fight Kit
http://www.zimbio.com/photos/Conor+McGregor/Corinna+Werkle
https://www.gettyimages.de/fotos/corinna-
werkle?sort=mostpopular&mediatype=photography&phrase=corinna%20werkle
Aug 18th, 2015
'Athleisure' forces brands to think function and form
https://www.cnbc.com/2015/08/18/nd-form.html
Feb 1st, 2016
Reebok launches ACTIVCHILL
http://mapactive.id/reebok-activ-chill/
Jun 25th, 2016
The Reebok Nano 5.0 released today
https://boxlifemagazine.com/the-reebok-nano-5-0-released-today/
Oct 4th, 2016
Gigi Hadid erzählt im Exklusiv-Interview, warum sie die wahre Athleisure-
Heldin ist
https://www.refinery29.de/2016/10/125258/gigi-hadid-reebok-kampagne-perfect-never
Nov 9th 2017
Posh Footwear: Victoria Beckham designt für Reebok
http://www.vogue.de/mode/mode-news/victoria-beckham-reebok
Reebok: Partnerschaft mit Victoria Beckham
http://www.textilwirtschaft.de/business/unternehmen/kooperation-reebok-
partnerschaft-mit-victoria-beckham-207310
p.3 of 3
Corinna Werkle CV_E 03 2024.docx
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Calida Holding AG published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 11:40:02 UTC.