Corinna Sabine Werkle

Personal Details

Birth name:

Corinna Sabine Gabrysch

Nationality:

German

Family Status:

Married, 2 children (27,28)

Practical Experience

2019 - current Strategic career & vision coach

Business and individual executive coaching Guest lectures at University FOM, Munich

REEBOK International Ltd

Boston (USA)

2019

Relocation to Germany as member of the retail space management team Europe

and implementation support for the new Shanghai Creation Center Reebok,

Shanghai

01-12/2018

Head Reebok Women Footwear, Apparel, Accessories

800 m. € 2017

2014-2017

GM Business Unit Training Footwear, Apparel, Accessories

670 m. € 2016, 135 employees

2015: Chairman Award Adidas: Big Achievements

2013-2014

SVP / Creative Director global Footwear, Apparel & Accessories

overall product volume: 1,6 bn. €, 130 employees

2012-2013

VP / Creative Director Global Apparel

450 m. €, 80 employees

2011-2012

VP / Head of Product Marketing Apparel

400 m. €€, 70 employees

THE DREAM TEAM (Marketing & Design Agency)

Zug (CH) & Stuttgart (DE)

1994-2011

President & Creative Director

Clients: Adidas, Bodytime/Calida, Boris Becker, Blue Lemon, Elite/IMG,

Fink, Intersport, Lutha, Marc Girardelli, Nautica, Reebok, US Polo, Voelkl

ADIDAS AG

Herzogenaurach (DE) & Hong Kong (HKG)

1993-1994

VP / Creative Director Apparel worldwide

Herzogenaurach

1992

Head of Business Unit Women worldwide

Hong Kong

1988-1991

Group Product Manager Textile Development Far East

Hong Kong

1987-1988

Product Manager Seasonal Ranges

Herzogenaurach

1986-1987

Junior Product Manager Sportwear and Young Fashion TAKE OFF

Herzogenaurach

Education, Languages & Achievements

University

Moenchengladbach (DE)

1981-1986

FH Niederrhein

BA Science, Textile Engineering

Major Design

Languages

German

C2

English

C2

Italian

B1

French

B1

Spanish

B1

Achievements & Engagement:

2016

Chairman Awards Adidas for Speed & Change

2018-2022

Supervisory board member of Active Brands, Oslo, Norway

2014 - 2019

Hope for Haiti - NGO Haiti Clinic and Orphan Home (capital campaign)

2021 - 2022

IHK certified business Coach

Since 2009

RMP certified (personal profiling coach)

IN THE PRESS Excerpts

April 11th, 2011

Reebok reorganizes marketing functions

https://sgbonline.com/reebok-reorganizes-marketing-functions

May 11th, 2015

DuPont and Reebok collaborate on new Reebok CrossFit Collection

https://news.reebok.com/global/latest-news/dupont-and-reebok-collaborate-on-new-

reebok-crossfit-collection-apparel-and-footwear-line-to-dare-bi/s/2798ab7c-00e4-4567-

94de-6500f19eb7a5

Jun 30th, 2015

Launch of the Reebok UFC Fight Kit

http://www.zimbio.com/photos/Conor+McGregor/Corinna+Werkle

https://www.gettyimages.de/fotos/corinna-

werkle?sort=mostpopular&mediatype=photography&phrase=corinna%20werkle

Aug 18th, 2015

'Athleisure' forces brands to think function and form

https://www.cnbc.com/2015/08/18/nd-form.html

Feb 1st, 2016

Reebok launches ACTIVCHILL

http://mapactive.id/reebok-activ-chill/

Jun 25th, 2016

The Reebok Nano 5.0 released today

https://boxlifemagazine.com/the-reebok-nano-5-0-released-today/

Oct 4th, 2016

Gigi Hadid erzählt im Exklusiv-Interview, warum sie die wahre Athleisure-

Heldin ist

https://www.refinery29.de/2016/10/125258/gigi-hadid-reebok-kampagne-perfect-never

Nov 9th 2017

Posh Footwear: Victoria Beckham designt für Reebok

http://www.vogue.de/mode/mode-news/victoria-beckham-reebok

Reebok: Partnerschaft mit Victoria Beckham

http://www.textilwirtschaft.de/business/unternehmen/kooperation-reebok-

partnerschaft-mit-victoria-beckham-207310

