Calida Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the apparel industry. The Company produces, manages, distributes and retails branded apparel, as well as furniture. Its activities are carried out through five business units: CALIDA, AUBADE, MILLET MOUNTAIN Group, OXBOW, and FURNITURE. The CALIDA unit includes CALIDA-branded underwear and nightwear; the AUBADE unit includes AUBADE branded lingerie; the MOUNTAIN Group unit includes MILLET-branded mountaineering wear, EIDER-branded skiwear, and LAFUMA-braded outdoor and camping gear; the OXBOX unit includes OXBOW-branded surfing and boarding wear; and the FURNITURE unit produces garden and camping furniture under the LAFUMA Mobilier brand. The Company operates wholly owned subsidiaries in Hungary, Germany, France, the United States, Tunisia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, among others; and is the majority shareholder in the LAFUMA Group.