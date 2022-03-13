Log in
    CAI   AU000000CAI2

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CAI)
Calidus Resources : Application for quotation of securities - CAI

03/13/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CAI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,461,262

14/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

98006640553

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

21-Feb-2022 14:17

New - Proposed issue of securities - CAI

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

CAI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

14/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,461,262

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.68434000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calidus Resources Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
