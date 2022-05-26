Calidus Resources : Application for quotation of securities - CAI

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil consideration. Issued under the Company's ESIP.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Calidus confirms it had applied for ASIC Class Order 14/1000 after shareholder approval of the Company ESIP on 3 December 2020.
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
CAIAS : OPTION EXPIRING 05-AUG-2025 EX NIL
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
CAI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the
And the date the restrictions on
+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased
transfer have ceased or will cease
or are about to cease
300,000
26/5/2022