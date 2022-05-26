Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Calidus Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAI   AU000000CAI2

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CAI)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/26 02:10:04 am EDT
0.9000 AUD   +4.65%
06:40aCALIDUS RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - CAI
PU
05/16Calidus Resources Pours First Gold at Warrawoona Project's Processing Facility; Shares Rise 4%
MT
05/16Calidus Resources Limited Announces Successful Completion of Commissioning of Process Plant
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calidus Resources : Application for quotation of securities - CAI

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday May 26, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CAI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

506,650

26/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 10

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

98006640553

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

26/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 10

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 10

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CAIAR : OPTION EXPIRING 04-JUN-2025 EX NIL

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CAI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the

And the date the restrictions on

+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased

transfer have ceased or will cease

or are about to cease

100,000

26/5/2022

Issue date

26/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 10

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

100,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil consideration. Issued under the Company's ESIP.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Calidus confirms it had applied for ASIC Class Order 14/1000 after shareholder approval of the Company ESIP on 3 December 2020.

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CAIAS : OPTION EXPIRING 05-AUG-2025 EX NIL

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CAI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the

And the date the restrictions on

+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased

transfer have ceased or will cease

or are about to cease

300,000

26/5/2022

Issue date

26/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calidus Resources Limited published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
